Alaska Airlines opens new SFO Lounge featuring local craft beers, build-your own-sourdough toast bar, hand crafted espresso drinks and a SF Giants-themed kids play area

"After much anticipation, we're thrilled to give our guests a place to work, relax, unwind and enjoy some of the best of what the Golden City has to offer when they travel through SFO on Alaska or a one world partner," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines. "Hands down Alaska offers the single best value of any airport lounge membership in the country. Our eight lounges redefine the guest experience and offer a calm oasis for every type of traveler including kid-friendly spaces, peaceful nooks, local wine or beer and tasty, locally sourced bites."

Flyers will discover a variety of welcoming experiences in the new Lounge -- with a range of approachable spaces and amenities throughout, each guest will find a place they feel at home.

Those looking for a refreshing beverage will enjoy a full bar featuring complimentary Bay Area craft brews on tap, wines from local vineyards, and an espresso bar staffed by a trained barista. Guests with a sweet tooth can choose from a wide selection of favorites like made-to-order pancakes or dig into locally-based, mouthwatering sweet treats at the candy bar including Ghirardelli chocolates, Jelly Belly jelly beans and custom travel-themed cookies by Oakland Fortune Cookie Factory—a third-generation family business we are proud to support. Still hungry? Treat yourself to fresh meals at the bistro or belly up to the new sourdough toast cart, featuring San Francisco's famous sourdough from The Acme Bread Co.

Craving more? Dive in for a closer look on the blog: New SFO Lounge celebrates local flavor and flare.

Parents have also hit a home run with the new children's play area, decked out with San Francisco Giants art and fan-favorite mascot Lou Seal.

The Bay Area appreciation doesn't stop there – upon entering the Lounge, guests will be greeted with a gallery wall featuring fine art designed by local artists and curated by San Francisco-based Minted, the global marketplace that brings the best from independent designers to consumers everywhere. In the main space, guests will enjoy the powerful painting Offshore, a reflection on climate change and water by American painter and printmaker Anne Neely, to honor Alaska's deep commitment to environmental responsibility and communities.

Designed in partnership with William Duff Architects (WDA), the SFO Lounge is centrally located in Terminal 2, with easy access to popular restaurants like Lark Creek Grill, Andale Mexican Kitchen & Bar and Napa Farms Market, along with 18 other dining and retail options.

Time flies when you're enjoying the SFO Alaska Lounge! Guests can visit by becoming a lounge member, flying first class with Alaska or purchasing a day pass. Membership to the Alaska Lounge is nearly 60% less than other airline lounge programs. Starting on Oct. 1, 2021, standard membership with access to Alaska operated Lounges will start at $350 for elites, $450 for non-elites. Alaska Lounge+ Membership with access to Alaska operated Lounges and more than 90 partner lounges will start at $500. Current memberships will be grandfathered into Alaska Lounge+ until the next membership renewal.

Plus, flyers can enjoy 50% off a lounge day pass when they pay with their Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card*. Additionally, select oneworld® Emerald and Sapphire members will also have access to the SFO lounge, which joins seven other open Lounge locations in the Alaska Airlines portfolio, including Seattle (C, D, North Satellite); Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles; New York – JFK; and Anchorage.

The new Lounge comes as Alaska continues to expand its leisure destination options in the Bay Area. Starting Dec. 18, sun seekers can escape winter doldrums and enjoy three new nonstop destinations south of the border from SFO – Loreto, Mazatlán and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo. With 108 daily flights to 39 destinations to and from San Francisco, go ahead and cross something off the wander-list today with Alaska including popular flights to Maui, Cabo, Anchorage and San Diego.

Safety remains our top priority on board and in our lounges. As part of our commitment to Next-Level Care, we've partnered with health safety experts to reopen our self-service buffet and have adopted strict cleaning measures to ensure the comfort and safety of guests and employees.

