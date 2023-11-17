Alaska Airlines partners with CHOOOSE to empower guests to reduce emissions and support growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market

News provided by

ALASKA AIRLINES

17 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Alaska Mileage Plan members can earn Elite-Qualifying Miles when they support sustainable aviation fuel, contributing to their elite qualification for the new year

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines announced today it is partnering with climate-tech company CHOOOSE to provide new options for sustainability-minded guests to take action on their travel-related carbon emissions by purchasing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits or support nature-based climate projects.

A banner on the reservations confirmation page invites guests to learn more about the carbon emissions generated by their own prior or upcoming travel (with emission calculations based on the International Air Transport Association (IATA)'s carbon emissions methodology. Guests can choose between SAF credits or from certified nature-based projects in geographies where the airline flies, such as Doyon Native Community Forest Project, Freres Biochar, The Guatemalan Conservation Coast, and more.

Alaska is also rewarding guests who purchase a certain amount of SAF credits (i.e. SAF environmental attributes) with Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs), as part of the airline's year-end elite status promotions, further reflecting its emphasis on scaling and leading the advancement of SAF.

Now through December 31, 2023, Alaska Mileage Plan members will earn 500 Elite-Qualifying Miles (EQMs) per $100 of SAF credits purchased (with a 5,000 EQM limit). These funds will go toward the purchase and use of SAF while providing a sustainability-focused way to reach that year-end mileage target and earn elite status for the year ahead. To learn more, visit alaskaair.chooose.today/eqm

"We know that reaching our sustainability goals – including net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 – will require investment and action on all fronts, and that sustainable aviation fuel presents our best opportunity to take a leap forward on this journey," said Diana Birkett Rakow, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Alaska. "But today, there isn't enough SAF to meet demand – and we need to bring its cost down by creating scale. That's why, in addition to purchasing and using SAF, building partnerships, and advocating for public policy support, we're inviting our guests to join us – to learn more about SAF, to invest in its development, and to help us grow supply for the future. We're excited to link this work to our loyalty plan, helping guests get closer to that next elite tier, in partnership with a creative innovator like CHOOOSE – and we look forward to building on this platform."

Alaska has been a leader in advancing the market for SAF and was the first commercial U.S. airline to fly multiple routes using the alternative fuel in 2011. But there is still not enough SAF to support the industry's operational needs, and that must change to meet the goals we have set as an industry. Since 2010, Alaska has worked with a coalition of partners to advance SAF – which produces up to 80% lower carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel – on multiple fronts including:

  • The airlines' largest SAF purchase of 185 million gallons from producer Gevo, and an additional SAF purchase agreement with producer Aemetis;
  • An agreement with E-Jet® company Twelve to collaborate on and execute the first commercial flight powered by E-Jet® fuel – produced using recaptured carbon;
  • An agreement with Shell Aviation to expand the SAF market while working together to deepen the understanding of the technology, infrastructure, carbon accounting systems and public policy support needed to scale supply;
  • And, partnerships with companies like Microsoft and others, to reduce emissions from business travel.

This step is part of Alaska's continued sustainability strategy, the company's "EverGreen journey", and includes immediate actions and long-term investments to reduce the carbon emissions of our operations, minimizing waste, and protecting local ecosystems. For more information about Alaska's collaboration with CHOOOSE, please visit alaskaair.chooose.today.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala beginning in December. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group. 

About CHOOOSE
CHOOOSE ™ delivers the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that enables both individuals and organizations to understand their carbon footprint, make carbon-informed decisions, and support trusted climate solutions around the world. Enterprise partners in sectors including aviation, travel, and logistics deploy CHOOOSE to build, manage, and report on carbon programs. Learn more at www.chooose.today.

Limited time offer terms and conditions: Members can earn 500 elite-qualifying miles that count toward Mileage Plan elite status qualification if they purchase any combination of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) credits totaling $100 from November 15, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Member must include their Mileage Plan number at checkout. A member may only earn a maximum of is 5,000 elite-qualifying miles.  Elite-qualifying miles will count toward elite status qualification only for the calendar year in which SAF purchases are completed, are non-redeemable and cannot be used toward award travel. All Mileage Plan terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE ALASKA AIRLINES

Also from this source

Alaska Airlines launches popular vacation getaway nonstops between Seattle/Everett-Honolulu and Portland-Miami

Alaska Airlines launches popular vacation getaway nonstops between Seattle/Everett-Honolulu and Portland-Miami

Alaska Airlines welcomed guests today seeking warm temperatures and sunny skies on our new nonstop flights between Seattle/Everett–Honolulu and...
Alaska Airlines is rolling out new global award redemptions

Alaska Airlines is rolling out new global award redemptions

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles have long offered outsized value for our members who work hard to earn and save their miles. That's why we're...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.