Alaska Airlines partners with Surfline to bring back 'Swell Deals'

Starting today, the airline is using dynamic ocean data to generate discounts for adventure seekers by partnering with global surf forecasting site Surfline . Based on the height of ocean waves in Hawaii and northern and southern California, Alaska will discount flights up to 30% off for travel to premier surfing destinations through Feb. 10, 2021. The bigger the waves, the bigger the discount.

"Our guests love the outdoors and staying active despite the pandemic, so we're harnessing the power of data to support their passions – and make it even more affordable to visit top surfing spots for 2020," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communications. "Surfing is a sport that you can participate in safely and at a distance, so we believe this is the perfect sale to align with how and why people are traveling these days."

Surfline will pull data from five different locations that monitor minute-by-minute forecasts around the Hawaiian Islands. The subregions for data tracking, recommended by Surfline as having the highest surf during this ticketing window, include: San Francisco; Oahu, North Shore; North Orange County, California; Oahu, South Shore; and Santa Cruz, California.

For flights booked between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23, for travel starting on Oct. 20, Alaska will discount fares based on the following max swell heights tracked by Surfline:

0-3 feet = 10% off

4-6 feet = 15% off

7-12 feet = 20% off

13+ feet = 30% off

This data will then be used for fare sales to these locations:

The Hawaiian Islands

California , including Santa Rosa (STS), Oakland (OAK), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), Monterey (MRY), San Luis Obispo (SBP), Santa Barbara (SBA), Burbank (BUR), Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), Santa Ana (SNA) and San Diego (SAN).

To purchase tickets or find more information on terms and conditions, visit alaskaair.com/swell.

The discount will change daily at approximately noon and 5 p.m. PDT as Alaska gets the latest forecast information from Surfline. Throughout the course of the promotion, the discount level will never drop and can only increase as swells grow.

"We see surfers exercising their passions more than ever this year, as a way to de-stress and get outdoors," said Surfline President Ross Garrett. "This partnership with Alaska Airlines opens doors for surfers to experience some of the best waves in the U.S., using our trusted surf reports and through an airline committed to getting them to their destinations safely. We're sure they're going to be excited about these fares."

Like waves? How about waivers. To make travel easier, Alaska also waives oversize and overweight fees for sports equipment so guests can fly with their surfboards for just $30 (the price of a regular checked bag). For MVP Gold 75K, MVP Gold, MVP, First Class and Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card holders, this equipment counts toward their free checked baggage allowance.

For guests traveling to Hawaii, Alaska Airlines is partnering with Bartell Drugs and Carbon Health to offer discounted COVID-19 testing at its clinics across the West Coast, including in Seattle. Out-of-state travelers can enjoy the islands without a 14-day quarantine when they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their final leg of departure to Hawaii. More information, including how to schedule an appointment, is available at www.alaskaair.com/hawaii-bound.

In addition to Alaska's current twice-daily flights to the Hawaiian Islands from Seattle, on Nov. 1, nonstop service to Hawaii will resume from Portland, Oregon; San Jose, California; and San Diego, California. Hawaii service will begin from Anchorage, Alaska, and Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Carbon Health is planning additional pop-up and full-service clinics for rapid COVID-19 testing in those Lower 48 cities in the coming weeks. For travelers outside Seattle, testing is now currently available through Vault Health (at-home test), CityHealth Urgent Care (at the Oakland airport), AFC Urgent Care (Oregon) and more. Find more testing options here.

With a focus on helping guests travel safely when they feel comfortable, Alaska has implemented more than 100 safety measures as part of the airline's commitment to Next-Level Care. The airline emphasizes a layered approach to safety, which starts with the requirement that all employees and guests wear a face mask or covering through the airport and on board, with no exceptions. Flyers must also enter into a health agreement at check-in to confirm that they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and will adhere to the mask policy. Alaska has also extended physical distancing on board by limiting the number of guests and blocking middle seats through Nov. 30, 2020.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Swell Deal terms and conditions

Discount is valid between Alaska Airlines cities in the US and Canada (excluding Prudhoe Bay) and Burbank (BUR), Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Kona (KOA), Los Angeles (LAX), Maui (OGG), Monterey (MRY), Oakland (OAK), Ontario (ONT), Orange County (SNA), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), San Luis Obispo (SBP), Santa Barbara (SBA), or Santa Rosa (STS). Discount does not apply to government imposed taxes and airport fees. Cannot be combined with other promotions. Valid for up to 6 travelers on the same reservation. Travel is valid from October 20, 2020, through February 10, 2021. Blackout Dates of Nov 21, 24-25, 28-29, 18-20, Dec 23, 26-27, 2020, and Jan 1-4, 2021, apply. Travel on these dates will receive a 10% discount. Valid for new ticket purchases only. Discount code must be applied towards purchase of ticket by 11:59pm (PT) on October 23, 2020. Not applicable to Mileage Plan Award Reservations, Alaska Airlines Vacation packages, tour or contract fares. Discount Codes may not be sold, bought, bartered, auctioned or collected in bulk. Passenger is responsible for all applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges, including checked baggage fees. View complete terms and conditions here.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

