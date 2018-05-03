Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport

"Alaska Airlines has grown significantly over the past several years. In the last five years alone, the number of Alaska Air Group employees has grown by 76 percent. As we continue to grow our workforce in our hometown, this new facility will bring together frontline employees and management and improve collaboration," said Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden. "The new building, which we are calling the 'Hub,' will be a warm, welcoming facility for all Alaska employees and guests."

The Hub will be constructed on a 6.8-acre site that Alaska Airlines acquired in January and where demolition is already underway. Building construction will begin by July 2018 and is expected to be completed by early 2020. Redevelopment will also include a new parking garage, surface parking, landscaped paths and other site improvements.

"Alaska Airlines has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to its employees and the broader community, here in SeaTac and throughout the Puget Sound region," said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. "This hometown airline deeply embodies the Northwest spirit and values. As a major employer in this state for more than 60 years, Alaska's investments in the community demonstrate its long-term vision and contribute to its success."

Designed by the architecture firm NBBJ, the Hub will include centralized space dedicated to a number of functions that support our frontline employees. In addition to serving as a recruiting center, the Hub will be home to the uniform fit center, Company Store and provide a functional and efficient workspace for the operations centers for Alaska and Horizon as well as the e-commerce team and some ITS employees.

"The City of SeaTac commends Alaska for its thoughtful advance coordination and careful planning with the City," said Michael Siefkes, SeaTac City Mayor. "We are encouraged by Alaska Airlines' clear vision and commitment to transform this site into a modern and pedestrian-friendly environment for its expanding workforce."

Redevelopment plans include creating a campus environment that allows Alaska employees and guests to walk safely and conveniently between buildings. In the initial phase, Alaska will also construct a privately funded, publicly accessible pedestrian crossing of International Boulevard marked with traffic signals to enhance pedestrian safety.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

