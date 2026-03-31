Alaska Airlines unveils its first-ever International Business Class Suites experience, setting a new standard for long-haul travel

Featuring private lie‑flat suites, elevated dining and premium lounge access, the product is designed for comfort as Alaska expands nonstop service to Europe and Asia

Debuting this spring, the airline's new long-haul Business Class marks a major step in Alaska's transformation into the West Coast's global carrier

Marking its five-year anniversary as a member of the oneworld alliance, Alaska highlights its expanded global reach, now connecting guests to more than 900 worldwide destinations

SEATTLE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today announced the debut of its all-new International Business Class, a premium long-haul experience launching this spring as the airline expands to Europe and Asia. The unveiling marks a significant milestone in Alaska's transformation into the West Coast's global carrier and Seattle's new leader in international travel — one that now connects guests to over 900 worldwide destinations through the oneworld alliance.

A refined International Business Class built for global travel

Alaska Airlines unveils a new level of comfort — private lie-flat suites, elevated dining and premium lounge access — as it expands nonstop service to Europe and Asia.

Designed for long-haul travelers while delivering Alaska's signature West Coast warmth and hospitality, the airline's new International Business Class on brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners offers:

Fully lie-flat ‑ suites with privacy doors, direct aisle access and spacious lounge-style seating that converts into a true flat bed.

with privacy doors, direct aisle access and spacious lounge-style seating that converts into a true flat bed. Modern cabin design featuring 18-inch HD entertainment screens, over 1,500 movies and TV shows, noise-reducing headsets, personal power outlets and wireless charging‑.

featuring 18-inch HD entertainment screens, over 1,500 movies and TV shows, noise-reducing headsets, personal power outlets and wireless charging‑. Elevated restaurant-quality dining delivers a multi-course culinary journey before guests even reach their destination. Each menu celebrates the flavors of the West Coast and the global destinations Alaska serves. The experience begins with a sophisticated welcome service featuring a cheese and charcuterie board — a refined interpretation of Alaska's iconic Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter — paired with an expanded selection of wines from the West Coast and regions in Europe such as Stag's Leap, including Roederer Champagne, handcrafted cocktails, West Coast craft beer, mineral water and freshly brewed Stumptown coffee. The meal continues with an appetizer course followed by a personalized main dining experience with up to six entrée choices tailored to each route. Options may include Pollo Ripieno, a traditional stuffed chicken, on flights to Rome and Gochujang chicken with traditional banchan en route to Incheon. Guests may also select Alaska's Chef's (Tray) Table entrée, developed in partnership with award-winning Seattle chef Brady Ishiwata Williams, featuring his signature short rib sourced from Klingemann Farms. Meals can be conveniently selected in advance through Alaska's industry-leading pre-order feature in the airline's app. Following the entrée service, guests are invited to enjoy Alaska's new dessert cart, showcasing a customizable Salt & Straw sundae service alongside other artisanal desserts. Prior to arrival, guests will be treated to a refreshing pre arrival beverage, paired with a destination inspired meal, such as a classic full English breakfast on flights to London.

delivers a multi-course culinary journey before guests even reach their destination. Each menu celebrates the flavors of the West Coast and the global destinations Alaska serves. Premium bedding and travel amenity kits will include luxury bedding designed in collaboration with Pacific Northwest icon Filson. International Business Class amenities include a plush mattress pad, soft sleeping pillow, lumbar/lounging pillow and oversized duvet — plus a collectible travel amenity bag in two West Coast-inspired Filson colors, created exclusively for Alaska Airlines. Each kit includes premium Salt & Stone skincare products and other travel essentials. Guests will also receive a custom reusable water bottle developed in partnership with PATH Water.

and travel amenity kits will include luxury bedding designed in collaboration with Pacific Northwest icon Filson. International Business Class amenities include a plush mattress pad, soft sleeping pillow, lumbar/lounging pillow and oversized duvet — plus a collectible travel amenity bag in two West Coast-inspired Filson colors, created exclusively for Alaska Airlines. Each kit includes premium Salt & Stone skincare products and other travel essentials. Guests will also receive a custom reusable water bottle developed in partnership with PATH Water. Premium Lounge access across Alaska's network of lounges, featuring welcoming spaces designed for comfort, seasonal dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, a premium bar program and a full barista bar. International Business Class guests also enjoy access to one world partner lounges worldwide. Plus one world Emerald members receive entry to First Class lounges – regardless of class of travel – a level of benefits only the one world alliance extends to its top tier members.

across Alaska's network of lounges, featuring welcoming spaces designed for comfort, seasonal dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, a premium bar program and a full barista bar. International Business Class guests also enjoy access to world partner lounges worldwide. Plus world Emerald members receive entry to First Class lounges – regardless of class of travel – a level of benefits only the world alliance extends to its top tier members. Coming soon: Starlink, the fastest Wi‑Fi in the sky, is scheduled to be installed on Alaska's 787‑9 Dreamliners this fall. Starlink is already available on select aircraft across Alaska's fleet, delivering gate‑to‑gate connectivity. Starting in May, guests flying on any Starlink‑enabled Alaska aircraft will need to sign in using their Atmos™ Rewards number to enjoy the full experience. Signing up is fast and easy. And thanks to Alaska's partnership with T‑Mobile, guests will enjoy Starlink completely free.

"We set out to design a Business Class experience that is both sophisticated and authentically Alaska: premium, comfortable and thoughtfully created for our guests," said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. "When we debut our new product this spring, it will raise the bar and redefine long-haul travel, while continuing to deliver the remarkable care that sets Alaska apart on the global stage."

No matter where guests sit, Alaska designs every cabin experience with comfort and care. Guests across both International Premium Class and Main Cabin will enjoy complimentary meals and a plush Filson blanket and pillow to rest and relax throughout the journey. Alaska's International Premium Class offers four extra inches of legroom, power outlets, 12-inch HD screens, complimentary alcoholic beverages, plus a thoughtfully curated amenity kit by Filson.

The new product and experience coincide with the expansion of Alaska's international network to Europe, beginning with nonstop service from Seattle to Rome, and will also be offered on flights from Seattle to Seoul starting in April and Tokyo this fall. Clocking in at just over 7 hours of flight time, service to Reykjavík's Keflavík International Airport will be operated on a 737 MAX 8 and feature its own upgraded premium experience designed to bring comfort and care to the unique needs of that route.

Alaska's new service from Seattle to Rome begins April 28, followed by London on May 21 and Reykjavík, Iceland on May 28. Tickets are available now at alaskaair.com.

From Seattle to the world: Alaska Airlines celebrates five years of global connectivity

The debut of Alaska's long-haul Business Class comes as the airline celebrates five years as a member of the oneworld alliance, a milestone that has expanded its global reach and unlocked a new era of international growth.

Since joining oneworld on March 31, 2021, Alaska and its partners now offer seamless connections to more than 900 destinations worldwide, enabling travel on a single ticket. From London Heathrow Airport, guests can continue easily with oneworld partners to destinations such as Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Paris and Venice – with bags checked through to your final destination.

Atmos or oneworld elite status is also recognized across all oneworld partner airlines, offering priority services, extra baggage perks and access to premium lounges across the world.

"Five years ago today we joined the oneworld alliance – a network of the world's leading airlines – giving our guests more ways to explore the globe while earning and redeeming points toward their next journey and enjoying their Atmos status benefits along the way," said Alex Judson, managing director of partnerships & international at Alaska Airlines. "Together with our alliance partners, we'll soon connect guests to world-class destinations across Europe and beyond."

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About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve new destinations in Europe beginning in spring 2026: Rome, London and Reykjavík, Iceland. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines