Alaska Airlines welcomes STARLUX Airlines to Seattle, our hometown airport

Seattle becomes STARLUX's third nonstop U.S. destination from Taipei with its world-class service and amenities; premier carrier is one of our newest global airline partners

SEATTLE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Alaska Airlines' newest global partners, STARLUX Airlines, announced today it will begin new nonstop service this summer between our hometown airport in Seattle and Taipei. STARLUX's inaugural flight from Seattle is scheduled for Aug.16. The airline will initially offer three flights weekly with connections to destinations across Asia. As an added convenience for our guests, STARLUX flights from the West Coast to Taipei can now be purchased directly at alaskaair.com, including the new Seattle flight.

STARLUX Airlines A350 aircraft. STARLUX Airlines inflight service. Business Class dining on STARLUX Airlines transpacific service

STARLUX launched its inaugural transpacific service between Taipei and Los Angeles in April 2023. Then in December, STARLUX began service between Taipei and San Francisco. Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle are gateway airports for Alaska, allowing our guests to have convenient connectivity with STARLUX flights. Another big bonus: Our Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles on STARLUX.

"We're proud to be STARLUX's first airline partner and excited about the possibilities for our guests with this premier international airline beginning service at our main hub in Seattle," said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. "STARLUX delivers an exceptional experience in all classes of service, but if you're fortunate enough to fly in first or business class, prepare to be pampered."

STARLUX provides an international gateway through its main hub in Taipei with connections to more than 20 destinations across Asia, including Bangkok, Thailand; Hanoi, Vietnam; Penang, Malaysia; Cebu, Philippines; Singapore; Macau and more than nine destinations in Japan.

"STARLUX's broadened transpacific routes reaffirm our dedication to expanding our U.S. network and to elevating the travel experience for our fast-growing customer base," said Glenn Chai, STARLUX CEO. "As a key economic and technological hub, Seattle is also steeped in diverse cultural influences and home to a thriving Asian community. Moreover, we have finally arrived at the hub of our partner Alaska Airlines. We believe STARLUX and Alaska Airlines will provide seamless service to travelers seeking to reach Asia. STARLUX looks forward to strengthening our connections between these major West Coast cities with Taipei and larger Asia, and to building bridges between these dynamic and vibrant regions."

STARLUX will operate the transpacific route with its new-generation Airbus A350-900 aircraft configured in a four-class layout: First, business, premium economy and economy. Travelers in first and business classes enjoy a private space with a sliding door and seats with full-flat and Zero G mode for full relaxation. The extra-legroom premium economy section features a 40-inch Recaro seat with a leg rest and footrest bar. Economy class seats are equipped with leather headrests and a wide seat pitch.

Inflight service on STARLUX includes Taiwanese signature dishes and amenities prepared for passengers in all classes. STARLUX will be offering first and business guests a selection of the best top chef's creations and local Taiwanese delicacies. The popular STARLUX signature dish yakiniku donburi is served on board. And to bring greater individuality to their air travel experience, all passengers can pre-order meals online so they can enjoy the meal they want.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles all over the world through our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program. Elite status on Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld so members can enjoy all the benefits that come with it right away.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 23 routes from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between Asia and North America are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei with its two US routes: Taipei-Los Angeles and Taipei-San Francisco. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US, or on our US social channels Facebook and Instagram.

