Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines Reach Major Integration Milestone: a Single Operating Certificate
Oct 29, 2025, 06:30 ET
SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today received a single operating certificate (SOC) from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate alongside Hawaiian Airlines as two separate brands. This significant milestone – a FAA regulatory requirement achieved just over a year after Alaska and Hawaiian combined – marks the successful integration of training, policies, procedures and manuals across both airlines.
"Congratulations to everyone at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines for getting us to a single operating certificate. This was a year-long, multi-phase effort involving multiple departments and thousands of hours of work," said Ben Minicucci, president and CEO of Alaska Air Group. "We also appreciate the FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation for their guidance and support as we carefully reviewed and harmonized our processes with a shared focus on safety. This is an important step in our journey as a combined organization, and I'm excited about our future together."
Here's what our guests need to know:
With a single operating certificate, several Honolulu-based leadership positions formally take effect today to support the Hawaiian Airlines brand and the combined organization's operations to, from and within Hawai'i. Diana Birkett Rakow, executive vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines, becomes CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, succeeding Joe Sprague, who is retiring after a distinguished career with Alaska Air Group. Jim Landers, Hawaiian Airlines senior vice president for technical operations, assumes the role of head of Hawai'i operations, while Shelly Parker, Horizon Air's vice president of station operations and inflight, becomes head of Hawai'i guest operations. They will serve alongside other members of the Honolulu leadership team.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."
