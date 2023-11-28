Alavi Anaipakos Houston Attorneys Earn IAM Global Leaders Rankings for Intellectual Property Trial Expertise

News provided by

Alavi Anaipakos PLLC

28 Nov, 2023, 09:50 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding partners Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos from the Houston trial law firm Alavi Anaipakos are being recognized for their years of expertise in intellectual property law on the recently announced IAM Global Leaders 2024 list published by London-based Law Business Research.

The IAM Global Leaders roster includes the "world's top private practice experts" nominated by industry peers for their experience in all facets of intellectual property law and their ability to deliver value for clients. A team of researchers from Law Business Research assembled the list based on interviews with legal and technology professionals in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Earlier this year, Mr. Alavi, Mr. Anaipakos, and fellow Alavi Anaipakos attorneys Masood Anjom and Scott Clark earned selections on the 2023 IAM Patent 1000 listing of the nation's top patent lawyers in private practice.

"We are particularly thankful to all of our clients, our adversaries, and our trusted co-counsel who nominated our attorneys for these honors," says Mr. Anaipakos. "We take great pride in how we win, which is by staying ahead of technology and practicing trial law as our clients deserve and have come to expect from our team."

Alavi Anaipakos recently extended the firm's streak of patent victories for clients by helping Los Angeles-based GoTV Streaming, LLC, win a patent infringement verdict in California federal court against Netflix Inc. covering a series of technology patents.

The recent recognition from IAM for the Alavi Anaipakos trial lawyers follows earlier professional honors for the firm and individual firm lawyers, including Best Law Firms, Benchmark Litigation Stars, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, Texas Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America, BTI Client Service All-Stars, Chambers USA, and others.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos PLLC

