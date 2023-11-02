Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Earns Tier 1 Rankings on 2024 Best Law Firms List

News provided by

Alavi Anaipakos PLLC

02 Nov, 2023, 11:14 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston trial law firm Alavi Anaipakos has earned three Tier 1 rankings in the recently released 2024 Best Law Firms list from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America. The firm is recognized for its work in commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, and patent litigation.

Alavi Anaipakos is one of the rare firms to achieve Tier 1 selections on the annual Best Law Firms list in three practice areas. Since Alavi Anaipakos was launched last year, the firm has repeatedly earned statewide and national acclaim from other lawyers and independent editorial boards based on work for businesses and individuals in state and federal courts across the U.S.

"We are proud to have been named among the leading firms for business disputes and complex intellectual property lawsuits," says Amir Alavi, who co-founded Alavi Anaipakos with fellow trial lawyer Demetrios Anaipakos. "Professional honors are intended to reflect the quality of our work, so this is welcome news for our clients and our team."

The experienced trial lawyers at Alavi Anaipakos have demonstrated their considerable courtroom expertise over the past 12 months by helping clients prevail in high-stakes, bet-the-industry lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions.

Alavi Anaipakos recently helped Los Angeles-based GoTV Streaming, LLC, win a patent infringement verdict against entertainment giant Netflix, Inc. The October 20 decision in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles followed the Alavi Anaipakos trial team's successful arguments that Netflix infringed GoTV's technology patents.

Additional court wins by Alavi Anaipakos include successfully invalidating a patent that was wielded against an entire segment of the U.S. poultry industry. The ruling handed down in Arkansas federal court affirmed Alavi Anaipakos' arguments in full by sparing the firm's client and other companies from further litigation surrounding the contested patent.

Shortly before that win, Alavi Anaipakos took its patent expertise to the oil field by securing a bet-the-industry patent victory for oil and gas drillers nationwide. The judgment handed down by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board completely dismantled a series of lawsuits filed by a German manufacturer of oil and gas drilling products against Alavi Anaipakos client and its competitors. Since the PTAB ruling, the plaintiff has dismissed multiple similar lawsuits against other companies.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos PLLC

Also from this source

Nationally Recognized Trial Lawyers Amir Alavi, Demetrios Anaipakos Earn Texas Super Lawyers Rankings for Intellectual Property, Business Lawsuits

Acclaimed trial lawyers Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos have earned selections on the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list ...

Attorneys from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Earn 2024 Best Lawyers in America Rankings for Business Lawsuits, Intellectual Property Cases

Eight trial attorneys from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos are recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America based on their years of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.