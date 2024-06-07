Albertsons Media Collective Partners with Rokt to Extend Its Retail Media Ecosystem, Adds Non-Endemic Ads Across Its Portfolio of Brands

Grocery Retailer Will Use Rokt's AI-Powered Technology to Unlock Relevance and Drive Customer Loyalty

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced it has partnered with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI), a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. Under the new partnership, brands that are non-endemic to Albertsons' existing retail media network—meaning their products and services are not sold online by the company itself—will be able to reach and engage Albertsons' ecommerce customers through offers and messages that are highly relevant to them. The partnership extends across 11 of Albertsons' portfolio brands, including the Albertsons, Safeway, ACME Markets, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's Supermarkets, Carrs and Star Market banners.

"This partnership allows us to complement our existing retail media network, the Albertsons Media Collective, with non-endemic ads—at scale," said Kristi Argyilan, SVP, Retail Media, Albertsons Media Collective. "By leveraging Rokt's technology across our portfolio of brands and across the transaction journey, we will be able to drive customer loyalty and deliver an enhanced shopping experience."

Retailers are increasingly looking to extend the power of their media networks to tap into new revenue streams and deepen their customer relationships. Rokt's research shows while endemic ads are highly effective before a customer selects a product on an ecommerce site, non-endemic ads are most effective during the transaction moment, a point when the customer is most likely to respond to new, highly relevant offers. By adding non-endemic messages and offers to their existing advertising channels through the Rokt Ecommerce product, retailers like Albertsons can broaden their advertiser mix, diversify their revenue streams, and enhance the customer experience.

"We're extremely pleased to partner with Albertsons to strengthen and expand the Albertsons Media Collective business," said Craig Galvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Rokt. "By adding the delivery of relevant messages from non-endemic brand partners to the company's vast online consumer audience, Rokt will unlock new revenue and help Albertsons' portfolio brands delight their customers and deepen brand loyalty."

Albertsons will also use Rokt Ads to serve its brand messages across Rokt's network of premium ecommerce merchants, including Ticketmaster, Uber, AMC Theatres, Kohl's, Grubhub and more, to reach consumers when they are likely to engage. By leveraging both of Rokt's signature products, Albertsons is extending its advertising capabilities not only throughout the full transaction journey on its own channels, but also across Rokt's wide network of merchants.

Rokt's exclusive, closed marketplace leverages intelligence powered by more than 5 billion transactions across hundreds of leading ecommerce businesses, allowing merchants to create a seamless customer experience while also controlling the types of offers eligible to be displayed to their customers.

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by unlocking relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning platform, built over the last 10 years, and scaled network power billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Gopuff, and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US by Inc. for the last three years in a row. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

Albertsons Media Collective is a next-generation retail media network rooted in connections, technology and innovation. As the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, we connect with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Through a companywide focus on innovation, we partner with leading brands to help them engage shoppers when and where it matters most, with the power of sophisticated first-party data. From innovative delivery platforms to highly targeted marketing solutions, we offer our clients a variety of programs designed to drive retail sales and maximize brand impact to best serve our customers.

