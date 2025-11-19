Rokt Ranked Number 243 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Rokt Attributes 330% Revenue Growth to Core Ecommerce Expansion With Leading Partners, Continued Product Innovation, and Strategic Acquisitions

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt today announced it ranked #243 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Rokt's revenue more than tripled over the three year measurement period.

"This recognition from Deloitte underscores the power of our people and the culture we've built," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "We've scaled by staying laser-focused on relevance - unlocking more value in every transaction for brands and consumers alike. I'm incredibly proud of how our teams continue to lead with innovation, challenge convention, and shape the future of ecommerce."

Rokt's rapid growth has been driven by strong demand from ecommerce partners, continued innovation, and strategic acquisitions. Over the past two years, Rokt has acquired Aftersell, mParticle, and Canal, expanding its capabilities across audiences. These strategic acquisitions have strengthened Rokt's offerings, enabling real-time relevance at every step of the ecommerce Transaction Moment and accelerating growth across enterprise and SMB merchants alike.

Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 7.5 billion transactions in 2025 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses. This news follows Rokt's recent announcements of partnerships with PayPal, Ulta Beauty, Albertsons, and Macy's.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most – The Transaction Moment. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers, and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

