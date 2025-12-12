Fanatics Selects Rokt to Deliver AI-Powered Relevance for Sports Fans Globally

Global sports platform taps Rokt for its relevance engine to drive engagement and revenue across its ecommerce sites

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce company using machine learning and AI to make the shopping experience more relevant to each customer, today announced a strategic partnership with Fanatics, a global sports platform.

The partnership will see Fanatics use Rokt's AI-powered ecommerce technology to surface highly relevant, exclusive content and offers to fans before and after checkout across Fanatics-owned platforms including Fanatics.com, and team and league sites. By delivering real-time relevance in the transaction moment, the collaboration unlocks new revenue opportunities and strengthens lifetime value across Fanatics' rapidly growing portfolio.

"Fanatics' focus remains on relentlessly enhancing the fan experience, and that includes constantly thinking of ways to make shopping with us more seamless and relevant," said Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics. "Rokt's technology will help us deliver on our promise to fans."

"Fanatics has redefined what it means to deliver an exceptional fan experience," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "We're thrilled to see Fanatics returning to the Rokt Network, and we believe we'll be able to help Fanatics unlock even greater relevance throughout the ecommerce journey, beginning with Rokt Thanks and Pay+."

Key Partnership Highlights:

Fanatics will initially leverage Rokt Pay+ and Rokt Thanks for relevance across the fan shopping journey. Fanatics plans to expand its use of Rokt's broader product suite, including Rokt Ads and Rokt Catalog to other areas of the business Global Scale: The partnership covers Fanatics' extensive international presence, supported by Rokt's operations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The partnership covers Fanatics' extensive international presence, supported by Rokt's operations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Network Effects: Fanatics joins the Rokt Network, which powers more than 7.5 billion transactions annually, connecting with hundreds of millions of shoppers.

As both Fanatics and Rokt continue to scale globally, this partnership reinforces the companies' shared commitment to delivering more relevant experiences for fans throughout the shopping journey.

About Fanatics

Fanatics is a leading global sports platform. We ignite the passions of global sports fans and maximize the presence and reach for our hundreds of sports partners globally by offering products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect, and Bet. Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform. Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans; a global partner network with over 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, players associations, teams, colleges, college conferences and retail partners, over 5,000 athletes and celebrities, and over 250 exclusive athletes; and over 2,000 retail locations, including our Lids retail stores. Our more than 22,000 employees (including our Lids business) are committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience and delighting sports fans globally.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most – The Transaction Moment™. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, PayPal, AMC Theatres, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, Ulta Beauty and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt saw revenues grow by more than 40% to over $600 million in 2024. The company recently acquired Canal , mParticle and Aftersell . To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

