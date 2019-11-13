Albion Caster Launches New Product Configurator and Smart Filtering System Enabled by CADENAS PARTsolutions Technology

CINCINNATI, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albion Caster, a leading brand of the Colson Group, has launched an all-new digital caster configurator, built by CADENAS PARTsolutions. With instant 3D CAD model downloads from Albion's website, the product configurator enhances customers' experience and efficiency with a faster engineering process.

The leading provider of ergonomic caster solutions, Albion now provides cutting-edge technology on their new website to match the efficiency and durability of their trusted casters. The new caster catalog, which will feature over 60,000 CAD models, is designed to help engineers quickly and easily navigate Albion's website to find and download a free 3D CAD model for their specific application.

"The key is efficiency and instantly delivering the content our customers need to do their jobs. The CADENAS PARTsolutions technology enables this to happen across our various websites and app – arming designers, engineers, and purchasing professionals with the content they need to complete their research and bring their products to life," said Brad Kish, Director of Marketing Communications at Colson Group.

Prior to launching their new configurator, Albion had a limited number of CAD download offerings; custom CAD drawings could take up to a few days to create and send to customers. Now, the engineer can instantly configure and download a native CAD model from over 100 software formats and versions. The website also features smart filtering systems to help users match their needs to individual SKU pages, where the already-configured CAD model and product datasheet are ready for the user to download.

"The Albion website is the first implementation of all of the new technology we have been working on with PARTsolutions. We are excited to be rolling our developments into our other brand websites by the end of 2019 to drive customer experience enchantments across all of our sites," said Kish. "Sure, there's also efficiencies we gain, but more importantly the customer gains efficiency by being able to specify and incorporate a trusted solution into their project, instantly."

About Colson Group

Colson Group, the global leader in caster and wheel products, creates and drives solutions that move lives forward. World renowned brands provide specialized mobility for every industry and market. A leading product portfolio and proprietary global value chain delivery unparalleled efficiencies and support. With over 1,600 employees across 25 global facilities, Colson Group is committed to its customers' success, ensuring proper products are selected or designed from the start, and always keeping the end-users' safety, efficiency, and happiness in mind.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation marketing, sales and customer support tools for manufacturers, including 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology to help businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

