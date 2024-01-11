Clark-Reliance® LLC Releases an Online Model Builder for Jerguson® Magnetic Level Indicators Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

News provided by

CADENAS PARTsolutions

11 Jan, 2024, 11:10 ET

Industrial manufacturer adds digital tools for engineers to configure and download 3D CAD models for magnetic level indicators.

CINCINNATI and STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark-Reliance® LLC, a global solutions provider for the refining, chemical, gas processing, and power generation industries, has recently launched an online model builder, created by CADENAS PARTsolutions. The tool provides on-demand product configuration and CAD downloads for the Jerguson Magnicator. This capability enhances the online digital customer experience by enabling engineers to instantly find, configure, and download product data for use within their designs.

Continue Reading

The Jerguson Magnicator features the Strongest Magnetic Circuit to guarantee the most reliable level indication. Robust construction inside and out, the chambers are designed with schedule 40 pipe as a minimum. The WF Series Wide Indicator is an industry best 1.5'' width for superior visibility. Each flag contains an integral magnet to enhance shock resistance and to prevent decoupling with the float. You never have to worry about skipped or missed flags!

"The goal was to provide our customers with a tool so that they could quickly and easily design and visualize a Magnetic Level Gage specified to their exact needs," said the Product Manager at Clark Reliance, Rob Bolin. The online CAD models include detailed product information for design and purchasing decisions. The model builder generates the part number for each configuration and builds the data directly into the CAD model that can include a complete data sheet and drawing, providing a seamless handoff between engineering and procurement.

About Jerguson:

Since 1905 Jerguson has been the world leader in level indication and control. Engineered to be reliable with features to extend service life and cut maintenance costs. These products are well established in the chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. Recognized for dependability, Jerguson has been doing business with international oil companies for over 50 years. These rugged simple instruments are built to last the life of the vessel. Reliability you can see, guaranteed.  www.jerguson.com

About Clark-Reliance:

Clark-Reliance® is an industry leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of liquid level instrumentation and controls, sight flow indicators, and filtration equipment. The company provides customers with measurement and filtration solutions in over 120 countries in the power generation, refining, gas processing and chemical industries. Their products and solutions are known for their safety, premium quality, and high reliability in demanding environments. Clark-Reliance's brand portfolio includes Reliance®, Jerguson®, Jacoby-Tarbox®, Ernst Flow Industries®, Anderson®, FILCOA, Oil Filtration Systems®, and Enervac®.  More information on Clark-Reliance is available at www.clarkreliance.com.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck
Director of Marketing
400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301
Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone:   513-453-0453
Fax:       513-453-0460

[email protected]
www.partsolutions.com
@partsolutions

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions

Also from this source

E-Z LOK Adds Threaded Insert CAD Models to Online Catalog, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

E-Z LOK Adds Threaded Insert CAD Models to Online Catalog, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

E-Z LOK, a manufacturer of threaded inserts for wood, plastic and metal, has now launched an online CAD library to showcase their wide selection of...
Caster Connection Implements 3D Caster Configurator on Website, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Caster Connection Implements 3D Caster Configurator on Website, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Caster Connection, a provider of caster and wheel solutions, has now launched a 3D CAD model configurator to show case their products online. Built...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.