Bucher Hydraulics Launches an Online Model Builder for Hydraulic PowerPack Systems Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, Ohio and ELGIN, Ill., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucher Hydraulics, a global provider of hydraulic solutions for the mobile and industrial markets, has recently launched an online model builder, created by CADENAS PARTsolutions. The tool provides on-demand product configuration and CAD downloads for Bucher's self-contained hydraulic powerpack system. This new capability enhances the online digital customer experience by enabling customers to instantly find, configure, and download product data for immediate use.

Used for hoists on municipal trucks, dump trailers, and various lift systems, Bucher's GPP PowerPacks line of products has an integrated pressure-compensated flow control cavity which ensures stable lowering conditions regardless of system pressure and provides consistent performance you can rely on. Additionally, the GPP boasts a highly efficient and durable pressure-balanced gear pump, delivering optimal efficiency even when confronted with changing oil viscosities. Due to its cartridge-style components, the GPP enables easy component changes, enhancing its versatility and making servicing a breeze. As with all of Bucher's product lines you can count on the GPP PowerPacks for superior performance, reliability, and flexibility.

"These self-contained powerpacks are manufactured in three different facilities around the world. This allows us to serve localized markets in region, for region products," said the Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Bucher Hydraulics North America, David Stevenson. "On the new configurator, customers can select what region they are in to ensure all regulations are met for their specific region. It also allows us to make sure our customers get the best support we can offer."

The online CAD models include detailed product information for design and purchasing decisions. The model builder generates the part number for each configuration and builds the data directly into the CAD model. Product information can be downloaded in a wide variety of formats, providing a seamless handoff between engineering and procurement.

About Bucher Hydraulics:

Bucher Hydraulics develops and manufactures state-of-the-art hydraulic solutions used for a variety of purposes. Products are highly energy efficient and engineered to last, which provides customers with outstanding value and sustainability. Bucher continues to lead the way by dealing fairly with customers, employees, shareholders, and business partners. This includes minimizing environmental impact and continuing to use natural resources responsibly.

Success at Bucher Hydraulics is truly a team effort, from the boardroom to the manufacturing floor. Learn more at bucherhydraulics.com.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

