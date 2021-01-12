Albright Capital and De Jong Capital Acquire Structured Commodities Division of ED&F Man Capital Markets; Company to Accelerate Technology-Driven Risk Management Solutions for Commodity Markets

Fueling tech-driven solutions for commodity markets: De Jong Capital acquires ED&F Man's Structured Commodities Division Tweet this

Philip Lotz, former Executive Chairman of Pillar Capital Management and CEO of Swiss Re Capital Management and Advisory, will become an Independent Director of HedgePoint. Mr. Lotz has extensive experience managing trading operations, having held senior management roles overseeing trading desks and various business lines at Greenwich Capital Markets prior to his time at Swiss Re.

Albright and DJC bring decades of experience growing successful global businesses; specific expertise in financial technology and structured financial products; and significant financial resources to continue developing and enhancing HedgePoint's technology and product offerings. With its new shareholders, HedgePoint will accelerate product innovation and enhance its customer-centric technological tools to provide customers with better market information and improved transparency in financial risk management products.

"We are excited to partner with HedgePoint for the next step of their journey. With their exceptional team, customer focus and proven ability to provide value-add risk management solutions to vital agricultural and commodities sectors across the Americas, we believe HedgePoint has every ingredient for continued success," said Gregory Bowes, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Albright Capital.

"This transaction allows ED&F Man Capital Markets to focus on our core activities while enabling the successfully incubated Structured Commodities business to continue its expansion plans," said Christopher J. Smith, Founder and Global CEO of ED&F Man Capital Markets.

"Farmers and other commodity customers are often underserved – they deserve better information, tools, and access to markets," said Brent de Jong, Managing Partner of De Jong Capital. "HedgePoint will provide a customer-centric and technology-driven platform to improve user experience and access to market intelligence and deliver customized financial solutions."

ED&F Man Capital Market's Structured Commodities division comprises companies based in Switzerland and Brazil. The Swiss transaction was completed on 31 December 2020. The Brazilian transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the first half of 2021.

Maxim Group (https://www.maximgrp.com/) served as M&A advisor to Heber Cardoso in the transaction.

Alvarez and Marsal (https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/) acted as financial adviser to ED&F Man Capital Markets.

About HedgePoint Global Markets (www.hedgepointglobal.com)

HedgePoint Global Markets uses technology to provide financial risk management products and services to global commodity markets, with deep expertise in agriculture and energy markets. HedgePoint has offices in the US, Switzerland, and Latin America.

HedgePoint Shareholders – Emerging Markets and Financial Services Specialists

About Albright Capital (www.albrightcapital.com)

Based in Washington, D.C., Albright Capital is a global emerging markets private investment firm founded in 2005 with $482mm in assets under management. With over 180 years of collective experience across over 40 jurisdictions, Albright Capital's team has invested across emerging markets in a variety of sectors, with particular expertise in digital infrastructure, energy, and financial services. Albright Capital adds value to portfolio companies by leveraging resources (including the Albright Stonebridge Group, a leading global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm which is an active shareholder) to provide strategic advice, operational guidance, and support for cross-border expansion plans. A longstanding signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment, Albright Capital has been committed to delivering positive social impact since inception, and is a signatory to the Operating Principles for Impact Management.



About De Jong Capital (www.dejongcapital.com/)

20 years investment experience and expert in scaling businesses

De Jong Capital specializes in opportunistic investing and is owned and managed by Brent de Jong, who has worked in regulated businesses and successfully integrated transactional and operational teams in 250+ deals in 50 countries. Mr. de Jong is also the founder and chairman of Emergent Technology Ltd., which has developed blockchain and AI-based technology across digital identity, payments, and supply chain management to further sustainable global commerce in emerging markets through cutting-edge technology.

About ED&F Man Capital Markets (www.edfmancapital.com)

ED&F Man Capital Markets is a global financial brokerage business and the financial services division of ED&F Man Group. Blending the heritage of ED&F Man with its Capital Market expertise, its business ethos is built on integrity, client care and careful risk management along with a strong compliance focus. The Firm offers direct access to global capital markets via world class IT infrastructure. From strategic global locations, it offers a full suite of Capital Markets products including trade processing, financing, clearing, execution, market making, and agency based electronic and voice brokerage services.

