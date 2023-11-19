Albright College and eCampus.com Announce Official Online Bookstore and University Gear Shop Partnership

eCampus.com was selected to serve as the Albright College official online bookstore partnering with University Gear Shop (UGS) offering an on-campus store.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eCampus.com has announced an official partnership with Albright College to serve as the institution's official online bookstore. Located in Reading, Pennsylvania, Albright is the oldest institution of higher learning in Berks County. As the official online bookstore partner, eCampus.com was selected due to the edtech's years of dedication to providing students with an online shopping experience that suits its unique educational needs.

Through this partnership, eCampus.com will provide Albright College students with a customized online storefront that will act as a one stop shop for their required course materials. Through a Single Sign-On process, students will log into their online storefront and have immediate access to professor-selected materials available to them at various price points and purchase options. eCampus.com offers students the opportunity to purchase course materials as new, used, digital, or rental formats all at different price points. Students will also have exclusive access to the Marketplace, where some course materials will be available for purchase from third party sellers often at steeply discounted prices. Students will also have a range of flexible shipping options to choose from when purchasing course materials through eCampus.com, with options such as shipping directly to the on campus Gear Shop. This flexibility and the wide variety of purchasing options gives students the ability to make informed purchasing decisions that best suit their educational needs.

Professors will also receive benefits from this partnership with eCampus.com. With access to eCampus.com's advanced course material research tools, professors are able to research various course material options. These tools allow them to examine course material options based on real-time pricing, availability, and student purchasing habits. This allows professors to make informed decisions when it comes to assigning materials to their courses that they believe will best benefit their students.

The partnership between Albright College and eCampus.com will additionally include access to the UGS managed campus store where students can purchase school apparel and accessories. These unique offerings are also available to students through their online storefront. The on-campus access to this store is an added benefit to students who decide to have their online bookstore orders delivered to campus, and will act as a centralized location for students to ship items to save on shipping costs, as well as the ability to save time by being able to access and pick up their orders on campus between classes.

"eCampus.com is excited to begin working in partnership with Albright College and provide the institution's student body with a shopping experience that best suits each student's unique needs and budget," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "We are dedicated to bringing accessible and affordable materials to students and believe that this is the best way to set students up for success."

About Albright College

Named a top national college by U.S. News & World Report, Albright College , Reading, Pa., (founded 1856) is home to engaging faculty who believe that the best academic moments are when students feel inspired and ready to take action. The college's distinctive co-major program enables students to cross or combine different areas of study, without taking longer to graduate. Study alongside undergraduate students, adult learners and graduate students, and ignite your SPARK at Albright College.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 300 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at www.ecampus.com and www.ecampushighered.com .

