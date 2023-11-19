Albright College and eCampus.com Announce Official Online Bookstore and University Gear Shop Partnership

News provided by

eCampus.com

19 Nov, 2023, 21:00 ET

eCampus.com was selected to serve as the Albright College official online bookstore partnering with University Gear Shop (UGS) offering an on-campus store.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eCampus.com has announced an official partnership with Albright College to serve as the institution's official online bookstore. Located in Reading, Pennsylvania, Albright is the oldest institution of higher learning in Berks County. As the official online bookstore partner, eCampus.com was selected due to the edtech's years of dedication to providing students with an online shopping experience that suits its unique educational needs.

Through this partnership, eCampus.com will provide Albright College students with a customized online storefront that will act as a one stop shop for their required course materials. Through a Single Sign-On process, students will log into their online storefront and have immediate access to professor-selected materials available to them at various price points and purchase options. eCampus.com offers students the opportunity to purchase course materials as new, used, digital, or rental formats all at different price points. Students will also have exclusive access to the Marketplace, where some course materials will be available for purchase from third party sellers often at steeply discounted prices. Students will also have a range of flexible shipping options to choose from when purchasing course materials through eCampus.com, with options such as shipping directly to the on campus Gear Shop. This flexibility and the wide variety of purchasing options gives students the ability to make informed purchasing decisions that best suit their educational needs.

Professors will also receive benefits from this partnership with eCampus.com. With access to eCampus.com's advanced course material research tools, professors are able to research various course material options. These tools allow them to examine course material options based on real-time pricing, availability, and student purchasing habits. This allows professors to make informed decisions when it comes to assigning materials to their courses that they believe will best benefit their students.

The partnership between Albright College and eCampus.com will additionally include access to the UGS managed campus store where students can purchase school apparel and accessories. These unique offerings are also available to students through their online storefront. The on-campus access to this store is an added benefit to students who decide to have their online bookstore orders delivered to campus, and will act as a centralized location for students to ship items to save on shipping costs, as well as the ability to save time by being able to access and pick up their orders on campus between classes.

"eCampus.com is excited to begin working in partnership with Albright College and provide the institution's student body with a shopping experience that best suits each student's unique needs and budget," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "We are dedicated to bringing accessible and affordable materials to students and believe that this is the best way to set students up for success."

About Albright College

Named a top national college by U.S. News & World Report, Albright College, Reading, Pa., (founded 1856) is home to engaging faculty who believe that the best academic moments are when students feel inspired and ready to take action. The college's distinctive co-major program enables students to cross or combine different areas of study, without taking longer to graduate. Study alongside undergraduate students, adult learners and graduate students, and ignite your SPARK at Albright College.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 300 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at www.ecampus.com and www.ecampushighered.com.

Press Contact:

Tiffaney Lavoie
859-514-6885
https://www.ecampus.com

SOURCE eCampus.com

Also from this source

Duke University Supports Student Success with New eCampus.com Online Bookstore Partnership

Duke University Supports Student Success with New eCampus.com Online Bookstore Partnership

Duke University, a leading research institution located in Durham, North Carolina, has selected eCampus.com as the University's official online...
eCampus.com Becomes College Students' Trusted Choice for Rental Textbooks as Amazon Exits Textbook Rental Market

eCampus.com Becomes College Students' Trusted Choice for Rental Textbooks as Amazon Exits Textbook Rental Market

eCampus.com, the premier online retailer of textbooks and course materials, has emerged as the trusted choice for college students seeking textbook...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.