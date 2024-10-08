Albuquerque Public Schools Enhances Safety with C1's 911inform Deployment

C1 partners with school system to provide real-time emergency response and situational awareness across 163 sites

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced that Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) has leveraged C1 services to significantly increase school safety with the deployment of 911inform, a leading emergency response solution. This deployment, recommended and executed by C1, aims to ensure the safety and security of students and staff across 163 APS sites by enhancing emergency communication and situational awareness.

"School safety is our top priority, and with 911inform, we now have the tools to respond to emergencies more effectively than ever before," said Brian Thompson, Director of IT and Infrastructure, Albuquerque Public Schools. "C1's expertise and longstanding partnership with us were instrumental in bringing this critical solution to our district."

C1's deployment of 911inform integrates seamlessly with APS's existing infrastructure, enabling real-time data sharing with emergency responders and providing comprehensive visibility across all district sites. This partnership highlights the district's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to create a safe learning environment for all students.

For over 12 years, C1 has been a trusted partner of APS, supporting a wide array of technology projects that have continuously advanced the district's operational capabilities. Most notably, C1 has provided crucial support for APS's Avaya communication systems, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.

"Our partnership with APS has always focused on using technology to improve the lives of students and educators," said Omar Bhatti, Chief Customer Officer at C1. "The deployment of 911inform is a powerful example of how innovative solutions can make our schools safer and more responsive in times of crisis."

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

About Albuquerque Public Schools

Albuquerque Public Schools is the largest school district in New Mexico, serving more than 70,000 students across 163 schools and admin sites. APS is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment for all students and staff. With a focus on innovation and equity, APS strives to prepare students for success in a rapidly changing world. Learn more at aps.edu.

