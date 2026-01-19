Alcami Acquires RTP Facility to Further Expand Biologic Capabilities

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation, a leading U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has acquired a 37,000-square-foot facility at 4620 Creekstone Drive in Durham, North Carolina. This $6.7 million investment strengthens Alcami's presence in the Research Triangle region and supports the company's continued expansion of advanced laboratory services.

Alcami's Creekstone Drive facility in Durham, NC.

Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park (RTP), the two-story facility will serve as a hub for Alcami's growing analytical and development capabilities. In October, Alcami announced plans for a major lab expansion at this site, scheduled for completion later this year. This expansion will enhance Alcami's ability to support a broad range of complex therapeutics, including biologics, peptides, proteins, oligonucleotides, and cell and gene therapy drug substances.

"This acquisition marks another milestone in our strategy to deliver innovative, scalable solutions for our clients in the growing area of biologics," said Katie Schlipp, President, Lab Operations at Alcami. "By expanding our analytical lab capabilities in RTP, we're able to support innovators in bringing life-changing therapies to patients faster and more reliably."

The Creekstone Drive facility complements Alcami's established lab operations, sterile fill-finish manufacturing, and cGMP storage in the RTP area, as well as its remaining U.S.-based network of facilities. These strategic investments position Alcami to provide advanced solutions that streamline drug development and mitigate supply chain risks.

Alcami recently announced the qualification of a third sterile fill-finish line at its RTP campus, bringing its total network to five qualified GMP-compliant lines for clinical and commercial manufacturing. Together, these expansions reinforce Alcami's commitment to advancing drug development and ensuring reliable supply for life-saving therapies.

