Alcami Announces Sale of its Weert, Netherlands Facility

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of fully-integrated custom end-to-end solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, today announced the sale of its preclinical and early stage active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Weert, Netherlands to MercachemSyncom, a leading mid-sized European integrated drug-discovery and development contract research organization. Terms were not disclosed.

"This transaction represents another key step in the strategic development of Alcami's service delivery platform, focusing investments across our network toward high-growth market segments," said Alcami Chief Commercial Officer Chad Telgenhof. "Additionally, our European sales and business development team will remain with our organization and continue to serve a strong and growing pipeline of Europe-based clients who are partnered with Alcami in the development and commercialization of their products."

The sale follows other recent strategic steps Alcami has taken to enhance the productivity of its network. In December, the company announced a 6,000 square foot expansion at its facility in Charleston, South Carolina, which will significantly augment the capacity of Alcami's sterile drug product development and manufacturing operations. The $17 million investment is expected to create 30 new jobs in Charleston and be completed in 2021.

ABOUT ALCAMI

Alcami is a world-class fully-integrated end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington. With approximately 900 employees, Alcami helps biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes navigate the complex road of delivering breakthrough therapies to patients faster, from concept to commercialization. Alcami connects its global clients with customizable and innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

