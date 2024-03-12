Alcami Partners with Tanvex CDMO to Offer a Complete Solution for Biologics Developers

DURHAM, N.C., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a new strategic partnership with Tanvex CDMO, a biologics developer offering pre-clinical to commercial biologic CDMO services. Through the collaboration, Alcami and Tanvex can now offer clients a complete solution from bulk drug substance production through to finished drug product, pairing Alcami's expertise in liquid and lyophilization sterile filling, packaging, and labeling with Tanvex's high-throughput bulk drug substance development and manufacturing services.

By adding Alcami's breadth of sterile fill-finish capabilities and capacity, Tanvex customers now have the option to transition their bulk drug substance to a vetted GMP partner for clinical and commercial production and packaging. Alcami's synergistic capabilities include formulation development, release and stability testing, sterile liquid and lyo vial and liquid syringe filling, oral solid dose, and GMP pharma storage capacity that have supported the successful launch of over 50 commercial products.

"We are delighted to work alongside the team at Tanvex, as our organizations share a commitment to helping clients overcome development and manufacturing obstacles during this unprecedented demand for complex biologics and specialty therapeutics," said Alcami CEO Bill Humphries. "By delivering unrivaled expertise in high-quality fill-finish operations and leveraging our combined 60 years of expertise and close working relationship, I'm confident that together we will expedite the delivery of sterile injectables to patients, which is the critical outcome we're all seeking."

"Tanvex is excited to announce our partnership with the team at Alcami. With our complementary services and shared client focus, this collaboration will expand our high-quality service offering for our mutual clients," said John Mosack, Tanvex Chief Operating Officer. "By combining our deep biologics development and manufacturing expertise, we expect the relationship will expedite the biologics drug development and manufacturing timeline for our clients."

The two companies are coordinating respective manufacturing processes and quality systems.

About Alcami

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, GMP pharma storage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcami.com.

About Tanvex CDMO

Tanvex BioPharma USA Inc. (formerly La Jolla Biologics, Inc.) was founded in 2011 with the mission of making biologics more accessible to patients. The company has successfully brought its first product to approval in Canada, and additional BLAs are pending approval by the FDA. Tanvex BioPharma USA Inc. now offers its technical and operational experience in making microbial and mammalian derived biotherapeutics to a greater audience by becoming a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization - Tanvex CDMO. Tanvex CDMO brings together biologic drug substance and drug product development, GMP manufacturing and regulatory support services to foster a seamless collaboration experience for our clients while maximizing operational efficiency at every step of the drug development process to accelerate our client's product from concept to treatments for patients.

