Alcami Commends Wilmington Fire Department for Rapid Response

At approximately 2:00 AM Tuesday, April 3, a small two-liter container of acidic laboratory waste material was disposed of in a chemical waste carboy within a secondary laboratory at Alcami's Wilmington technical center. Shortly thereafter, employees working in the area recognized an unusual odor and an emerging hazardous spill. Consistent with the company's safety protocol, Alcami employees immediately contacted the Wilmington Fire Department. The WFD and its HazMat team reacted quickly to seal the leaking carboy, neutralize the spilled material, and secure the affected laboratory. There were no injuries, no threats to the environment, and no damage was done to the company's state-of-the-art equipment.

"We are extremely thankful to the Wilmington Fire Department for their rapid response, proficiency, and professionalism," said Alcami CEO, President and Chairman, Dr. Stephan Kutzer. "We are also proud of our alert employees' instant attention and appropriate engagement to resolve the matter."

Alcami Chief Operating Officer, Ted Dolan, also expressed his gratitude. "It was impressive to see the Wilmington Fire Department in action. We are grateful for their efforts and very pleased our safeguards functioned so seamlessly."

After the clean up, the WFD conducted an environmental monitoring evaluation and completed a thorough facility inspection before releasing the building to Alcami's Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) team. In agreement with WFD findings, Alcami EHS assessed the area and determined it appropriate to return to normal business operations.

ABOUT ALCAMI

Alcami is a world-class fully integrated end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington. With over 1,000 employees operating at ten global locations, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering individualized and integrated services across multiple areas. We connect our clients with innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

