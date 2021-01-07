Alcami Expands Oral Solid Capabilities with Investment in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a leading United States-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced an additional $2 million investment to expand its oral solid development and manufacturing capabilities in Wilmington, NC. The investment will add a Gerteis Mini-Pactor® roller compactor and low humidity suites to Alcami's existing 140,000 square foot campus in Wilmington, NC. The expansion, which is on track to be completed in the first and second quarter of 2021, respectively, adds dry granulation capabilities and increased flexibility to support moisture-sensitive processes.

"We are pleased to support our customers' clinical to small scale commercial supply needs with modern, flexible, and reliable capacity," commented Walt Kaczmarek, CEO of Alcami. "Our investment in Wilmington is another step in our continued growth strategy to become the preferred provider of drug product and analytical services in the pharmaceutical industry."

Alcami's cGMP oral solid manufacturing technologies are arranged in flexible suites designed for novel, advanced, and complex projects. Embedded within the manufacturing facility, in-house formulation development and analytical experts offer drug innovators co-located product development, optimization, scale-up, and life cycle management.

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging four US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, and stability services. Alcami's private equity owners include Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com, mdcp.com, or ampersandcapital.com.

