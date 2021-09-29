Alcami Expands Parenteral Operations with Additional Investment

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a leading United States-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today an additional $31 million investment to expand its sterile development and manufacturing operation in Charleston, SC. The investment will add a second production line consisting of a vial washer and depyrogenation tunnel, with an isolator filling line containing two lyophilizers, substantially increasing fill-finish and lyophilization capacity. In addition to the new production line, investment has been made in enhanced semi-automated visual inspection equipment to support the additional manufacturing capacity. The new equipment will be qualified and ready for contract cGMP manufacturing in 2022.

Alcami's previously announced $17 million investment in Charleston, which is now completed, expands development and manufacturing capacity with a new 1,000L cGMP compounding suite.

Operating in South Carolina since 2001, Alcami offers individualized and integrated services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes. In addition to the new equipment and increased capacity, Alcami also opened a 12,000 square foot administration complex, and a 16,000 square foot warehouse will be commissioned in 2022 to support their continued growth.

"This expansion further reinforces our commitment to our parenteral manufacturing clients' current and future requirements. With the acquisition of TriPharm in 2020, Alcami will soon offer six sterile fill-finish manufacturing lines, supporting both vial and syringe filling capabilities from our Charleston, SC, and Research Triangle Park, NC facilities," commented Ken Domagalski, Chief Operating Officer.

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging four US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, and analytical services. Alcami's private equity owners include Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com, mdcp.com, or ampersandcapital.com.

