CDMO Alcami Expands Fill/Finish Manufacturing Capacity with New Charleston Line

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the strategic expansion of its sterile fill/finish manufacturing capacity with the addition of a new sterile fill/finish line with isolator and two lyophilizers at its existing Charleston, SC manufacturing campus. The new state-of-the-art, fully automated GMP sterile filling line offers the flexibility to fill liquid and freeze-dried vials under isolator technology to minimize the potential for contamination, providing the capacity and scalability for clinical and commercial needs and is fully integrated with the company's network of formulation development, packaging / labeling, lab services and pharma storage and services facilities.

The expansion aims to meet growing industry demands for onshore sterile fill/finish capabilities amidst supply constraints, industry consolidation and tightening capacity as the pipeline of biologics and specialty therapeutics continues to grow.

"In a tight market, capacity is at a premium and conditions favor those with immediate capabilities. As Alcami continues to align with the future of pharma and biotech, we're meeting increased demand with this new sterile fill/finish manufacturing line on our Charleston campus," said Bill Humphries, CEO of Alcami. "Because Alcami offers integrated services through every stage of the development lifecycle, we can help clients mitigate supply chain risks by providing onshore, streamlined and cost-efficient solutions. We're committed to offering the latest manufacturing, analytical and storage capabilities and plan continued expansion of our manufacturing capacity to help bring our clients' innovative therapeutics to patients."

About Alcami

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, GMP pharma storage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcami.com.

SOURCE Alcami Corporation