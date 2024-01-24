Alcami Opens New Advanced Pharma Storage and Services Facility in Central North Carolina

- Ambient storage now open for shipments, with stability storage, aliquoting and cold storage phasing in later in 2024

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the opening of its new 65,000 ft² state-of-the-art Pharma Storage and Services operations facility in Garner, North Carolina close to the Research Triangle Park biotech and pharma hub.

The new central North Carolina facility, now accepting client pallets for ambient/controlled room temperature storage, adds to the company's network of GMP storage facilities across North America. Part of the company's intentional strategy to strengthen its pharma storage and services business with key locations to streamline operations for biotech and pharma clients, the site will phase in stability storage and aliquoting, followed by cold storage later this year.

"As pressures intensify to outsource GMP storage of biopharmaceutical materials and products for cost savings that can fuel clients' R&D and other projects, our new RTP pharma storage and services facility is well-positioned to fill this previously unmet market demand," said Laurent Boer, President, Alcami Pharma Storage and Services. "Whether storing a precious vial in liquid nitrogen or thousands of pallets in ambient conditions, Alcami provides clients of every size with the same reliable care for safe, secure, and compliant storage and added services."

With the opening of this new facility and the recent acquisition of Pacific Pharmaceutical Services, a West Coast provider of cGMP pharma storage and services, Alcami now offers an extensive high-quality, secure GMP storage network across multiple US locations in the Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast covering a wide range of GMP temperature storage conditions, from ≤-135˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions for vaccines, biopharma therapies, cell banks, tissues, pharmaceutical compounds, raw materials, components, and medical devices.

The pipeline of complex medicines requiring specific warehouse conditions and support is only increasing, and Alcami's new location adjacent to the Research Triangle Park will help alleviate the constraints and bottlenecks impacting the pharma supply chain. As the region's specialized site offering these storage specifications in conjunction with seamless access to a broad set of laboratory and manufacturing services, Alcami can provide custom-designed solutions for each unique client product.

Alcami will hold a ribbon-cutting and open house event for the new RTP-adjacent facility this Spring, with tours for media, clients, and local dignitaries.

About Alcami

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, GMP pharma storage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

