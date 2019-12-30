Alcantara and BMW Unveil the i8 Roadster LimeLight Edition

MILAN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara and BMW Italy recently unveiled a special, one-of-a-kind version of the BMW i8 Roadster – the LimeLight Edition – at the Alcantara Concept Store in Milan.

A special one-off model, the LimeLight Edition i8 Roadster has a futuristic design, original features and an exclusive eye-catching black-and-lime color scheme.

Made-in-Italy material from Alcantara dresses the car's seats, dashboard, door panels and steering wheel in black with contrasting lime accents. The lime-colored Alcantara® material was developed by Alcantara's Design Department with laser perforations to create a design inspired by the BMW logo. The lime interior color matches the car's exterior paint.

The i8 Roadster LimeLight's embroidered interior logos and contrasting lime-coloured stitching emphasize the racing character of the project vehicle, the result of a close collaboration between the Alcantara Design Department and BMW Italy. The Alcantara seats and side panels guarantee a firm grip for sports driving, while providing comfort and resistance to wear.

Design, craftsmanship and the ability to customize Alcantara material all contribute to making the new BMW i8 Roadster LimeLight Edition a unique model.

In addition to being a hybrid vehicle with advanced technological features, the LimeLight Edition has a reduced environmental impact with the ability to reach a speed of 250 km/h with only 46g of CO 2 per km, while Alcantara is a 100% Carbon Neutral material.

Each square meter of material produced by Alcantara has a net CO 2 balance of zero. The company was the first Italian industrial company and among the first in the world to achieve a Carbon Neutrality status in 2009, certified by TÜV SÜD and reconfirmed in 2019 for a 10th consecutive year.

By 2023 the BMW Group will have 25 electrified models in its product portfolio. In addition to fully electric plug-in hybrid models, half of these vehicles will be completely electric.

With the LimeLight Edition i8 Roadster, Alcantara renews its collaboration with BMW Italy, demonstrating its ability to interpret every design requirement with an extreme level of customization, where exclusivity and creativity are essential to the project itself.

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. Registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full whilst respecting the environment.

Having analysed, reduced and offset all CO 2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral" ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also have production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

