Alcantara featured on new models introduced at Beijing Auto Show

"Made in Italy" material on concept vehicles, sportscars and luxury models

MILAN, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the global lifestyle brand, was featured on a number of vehicles shown at this year's Beijing Auto Show.

Hongqi's new Guoya, a luxury sedan, made its global debut with Alcantara-covered beige seating at the Beijing show (April 25-May 04). The Hongqi Guoyao, also on display, featured Alcantara on its headliner, door panels and pillars.

Hongqi Guoya interior (top), Hyundai Elantra N steering wheel and Zeekr 001 FR seating.

Lotus also chose Alcantara for the steering wheel, headliner and interior pillars on the premier showing of the Emeya, its new electric vehicle.

The Mulliner Batur, a Bentley EV, was shown for the first time in China. The limited-edition model featured a custom Alcantara interior with a detailed wave-pattern design on its door panels, seat bolsters and headliner.

Alcantara also was used extensively throughout the interior of the Hyundai 2024-model Elantra N's interior, including an Alcantara-covered steering wheel and seating.

BMW and Zeekr made extensive use of Alcantara on several new models shown at the Beijing show as well. BMW selected the Italian company's material for the new model BMW X5 and BMW XM.

Zeekr launched its new 2024-model Zeekr 009, a premium EV, in Beijing. The all-electric MPV showcased tailor-made Alcantara on the car's door panels. In addition, the 2024 Zeekr 001 FR made a premier showing in China with tailor-made grey and contrasting red Alcantara seating and door panels.

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in many fields of application: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics.

