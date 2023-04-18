ALCANTARA AND MILAN'S IULM UNIVERSITY PRESENT "TACTILE VISIONS"

MILAN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tactile Visions" – a group of four exclusive works of art from Alcantara's art collection -- currently are on display at Milan's IULM University exhibition hall.

Entitled "Visioni Tattili" (Tactile Visions), the four-part exhibit's message for future generations is that beauty and utilitarianism can be combined to create innovative solutions.

Selected artworks of 2023 “Tactile Visions” exhibit on display at the IULM exhibition hall

The display showcases Alcantara as a material with exceptional functional properties that can take on a variety of forms and shapes while evoking tactile and visual sensations.

We are thrilled to have entered into this partnership with the IULM University said Alcantara's Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno, "We share with the university a constant quest for innovation and the pursuit of beauty in all its forms and languages, and we are confident that our material will inspire young creatives and communicators."

IULM University of Milan Rector Professor Gianni Canova added that "Alcantara is a tactile material with its own precise functional purpose, but it also serves as a medium for various forms of expression.

"This is why our university has chosen to exhibit Alcantara in conjunction with the 2023 Salone del Mobile: it is an example of hybridization and synergy between the needs of industry and those of aesthetics, and it aims to teach younger generations that there is no such thing as the useful if it is not in dialogue with the beautiful."

The exhibition at IULM University opened on April 14, will continue through May 5 and is open to the public free of charge.

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.