Alcantara featured in 'Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles' exhibition at Mori Art Museum, Tokyo

TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Soul Trembles," the largest-ever solo exhibition by Shiota Chiharu with extensive use of Alcantara® material, opened recently at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo.

Berlin-based Chiharu is known for art that expresses the intangible: memories, anxiety, dreams, silence and more. Her work consisting of material primarily in red and black strung across the entire space is especially well known.

In Silence, one of the works on display, features an immense spider web that envelops a burnt piano created from Alcantara material. Chiharu said In Silence, shown for the first time in Tokyo, reflects her memory of a house that burned down in the middle of the night when she was a child.

Chiharu's "The Soul Trembles" exhibition experiments with the unique feeling, opacity and elasticity of Alcantara, which – according to the artist – is very different from any material that she previously has used.

She notes that, thanks to Alcantara, one of her most iconic installations has turned into an unexpected and visionary experience.

Chiharu's first use of Alcantara came in 2018 when she created "Reflection of Space and Time" for Alcantara's "Nine Journeys Through Time" exhibition at Palazzo Reale in Milan. Produced and presented by Alcantara during Milan Design Week, the collective show included work by Chiharu and nine other international artists featuring Alcantara as a medium.

"The Soul Trembles" exhibition will be at Mori Art Museum through Oct. 27.

Alcantara S.p.A. – www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and a result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in a number of application fields: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design and home décor, and consumer-electronics. These features, together with a serious and certified commitment to sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life, respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral," having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity. To mark out the path of the company in such a field, every year Alcantara draws up and publishes its own Sustainability Report, certified by BDO authority and available also on the corporate website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara's production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of the Umbria Region (Terni).

