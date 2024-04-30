Alfa Romeo chooses Alcantara for the interior of its new 2024 SUV

MILAN, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Romeo has chosen premium "Made-in-Italy" Alcantara material for the interior of its new SUV, the Junior 2024.

The combination of black Alcantara for the SUV's center of the seats with round-shaped open work on a red backing and stitching creates an extremely sporty look.

Interior of the new Alfa Romeo Junior
Alfa Romeo points out that the new model is designed to  meet the key needs of the person in the driver's seat as well as ensure the maximum well-being of all its passengers.

The interior of the new Junior shows meticulous attention to detail with the high quality of its upholstery and an enveloping sensation of being in a comfort zone with a sporty feel and a distinctively Italian quality. For Alfa Romeo comfort is about making every travel experience simple, extremely enjoyable, organized and safe.

The Junior was Introduced in Europe earlier this year. North American introduction plans for the Junior will be announced at a later date.

