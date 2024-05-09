Alcantara Teams with Archiproducts to Create a Water-Inspired Exhibit in Milan

"Aqua. A Design Exhibit" made its debut during this year's Milan Design Week 2024

MILAN , May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara has again teamed with Archiproducts to create a unique water-inspired interior-design exhibition open to the public at the Studiopepe architecture studio on Via Tortona in Milan.

"AQUA. A Design Exploration" made its debut during last month's Milan Design Week 2024 and will be open for public viewing for the next year. Alcantara also worked with Archiproducts to help design "Terra. Inspired by Earth" -- an exhibit for Milan Design Week 2023.

“Aqua. A Design Exhibit” showcases furniture and other furnishings dressed in “Made in Italy” material from Alcantara.

Furniture, curtains, wall coverings and ceiling treatment in this year's exhibit were designed to evoke water in all its shades. Furnishings are colored in a variety of hues from cool white, softer aqua-green and light blue to intense ultra-marine, electric blue and dark deep-ocean shades.

Innovative technologies such as micro-dot foil-refined pleating, prints and three-dimensional embossing help transform Alcantara's "Made in Italy" material into shades representing everything from the ocean to fresh-water streams and pools.

Alcantara also participated in two other major programs during Milan Design Week at Triennale Milano and at the ADI Design Museum.

An exhibition at Triennale Milano featured Alcantara-infused art echoing the work of visual artists, fashion and industrial designers, film directors, architects and musicians including Alberto Biasi, Zhang Chun Hong, Qin Feng, Yuri Ancarani, Nanda Vigo, Lorenzo Vitturi and Soundwalk Collective.

In addition, the company created a special display entitled "Driving into Endless Customizations" that showcased the use of Alcantara material on automotive dashboards, doors and seats at the ADI Design Museum where a special Car Design Award program took place.

Alcantara's Sustainability Director and Innovation Manager Carlo Ammirati also participated in talks on "Inhabiting the Car" as part of the Car Design Award program at the museum. Other speakers included Rossella Guasco, vice president of C&M Design for Stellantis Europe; Francesca Sangalli, head of Color & Trim and Concept & Strategy at SEAT/CUPRA/SEAT MO' Design (VW Group) and Stefano Piontini, partner at Vudafieri Saverino Partners Shanghai.

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.