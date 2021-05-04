Alcantara On Center Stage At Auto Shanghai 2021

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAIC Motor's Roewe brand, Great Wall Motor, Peugeot, Zhiji Motor, Hongqi, BMW and other car makers featured Alcantara, the "Made In Italy" luxury material, on vehicle interiors on display at this year's Shanghai auto show (April 21-28, 2021).

SAIC's Roewe group chose a special green edition of Alcantara® for its new ER6. Roewe's "new energy" models share the brand's "Smart Design" closed-front grille motif. The driving range for Roewe's pure-electric model is expected to be 375 miles (605 km).

WEY, Great Wall Motor's next-generation smart-motor series, launched presale for its flagship model, the Mocha Hybrid CUV, with a premier showing of its "Coffee Intelligence" vehicles at the Shanghai show.

WEY's Mocha Hybrid CUV at the show featured a highly textured interior with dark Alcantara material covering seats and door panels to emphasize the vehicle's premium quality. Underhood, a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and 9-speed DCT gearbox are combined with an electric motor.

Peugeot selected Alcantara seating in shades of gray for its e-2008 SUV at the Shanghai show to reflect the battery-electric vehicle's exterior treatment.

Making its debut for Zhiji Motor, a joint venture between SAIAC and Alibaba, was the IM L7. The vehicle features a clean, highly technical design and was shown with light-colored Alcantara material lining its interior.

Hongqi also debuted several new models at Auto Shanghai 2021, including the Hongqi H9+ Magnolia-themed Customized Version that featured interiors wrapped in blue and white Alcantara material with white embroidered magnolias decorating door panels and headliner.

In addition, BMW officially unveiled a special edition of the BMW 7 Series showcasing a new interior design with Alcantara on the roof, door pillars and sun visors.

About Alcantara S.p.A. -- www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions deriving from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

