Peter James Introduces Luxury Line of Black Label Cigar Cases

The compact "Made in Italy " cases are lined with luxury lifestyle Alcantara material

For high-end cigar aficionados, the cases control humidity and offer space for cutters and lighters

MILAN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter James Company will introduce a new "Made in Italy" line of luxury cigar cases equipped with a humidor pocket and luxury Alcantara material at the Prestige Cigar Association (PCA) annual show in Las Vegas this month.

The first-of-its kind Alcantara Black Label line of Peter James cases for on-the-move cigar aficionados holds up to seven cigars as well as cigar cutters and lighters. Individually handcrafted in Italy, each case is certified to maintain humidity levels of up to 67 percent for more than 45 days.

Alcantara Black Label Crimson Noir Elegance Carry Case Peter James Co.

The Black Label cases are available in black, olive, blue or brown Italian leather with an inner lining in matching shades of Alcantara®. The cases will be on display with other Peter James cigar cases, lighters and cigars at the company's PCA booth (#6015) on March 23-25 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees representing more than 25 countries and 250 cigar and cigar-accessory producers are expected.

The new cases are less than 10 inches long and 5 inches wide – easy to carry on long trips or to a local cigar lounge. Tested in a Boveda humidity-control lab, the cases were certified to maintain humidity levels of up to 67 percent with a Boveda humidity pack of 75 percent. Each handcrafted Black Label case takes up to 60 hours to produce.

"Our goal is to provide cigar aficionados with the best, highest-quality products to complement their on-the-go lifestyles," said John Laurendi, founder of the Peter James Company. "Our cigar cases are designed for people who appreciate true art and true quality. They're also designed to last. These are products that can be passed down for generations.

"Whatever we create whether in Italy or somewhere else in the world, we insist on working with local artists who have a passion for their craft. Each Black Label cigar case, for example, is handcrafted by Italian artisans which means that no two cases are alike."

Black Label cigar cases are available online in four leather-and-Alcantara color combinations at www.peterjamesco.com: Crimson Noir Elegance (black leather and red Alcantara); Golden Olive Reverie (green and gold); Coastal Breeze Charm (blue and gray), and Maritime Mocha Melange (brown and acqua).

Peter James is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Its Black Label brand of cigar cases is produced in Salerno, Italy. The company accepts and ships orders from around the world that are placed on its website.

Alcantara is a "Made in Italy" lifestyle brand chosen for use by leading luxury brands in the automotive, fashion, interior design and consumer electronics industries. The company has been certified as Carbon Neutral since 2009, based on the offsetting of greenhouse gas emissions through certified and verified offsetting projects.

Peter James Company

Founded in 2015, The Peter James Company loves beauty in every form and the same can be said about the products it creates. Its cigar cases, wallets, furniture pieces and other lifestyle works of art from Peter James aren't cookie cutter products falling off an assembly line. For example, an artisan has toiled over a Peter James cigar case for hours with real love and attention. The company's customers don't just get a lifestyle accessory, they receive an invitation to an experience.

More information is available at www.peterjamesco.com

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in many fields of application: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics.

More information is available at www.alcantara.com

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.