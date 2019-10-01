Alcantara Previews 2020-21 Fall-Winter Collection for Designers

MILAN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the global luxury lifestyle brand, recently previewed its fall and winter fashion collection for the upcoming 2020-21 season for designers in Milan and Paris.

The collection features two complementary themes – Rave and Nomad – that offer color palettes that blend shades of pink, brown and rust with unusual luminous and contrasting tactile elements.

Named Rave and Nomad to describe material that continually change in appearance, the collection never betrays Alcantara's true DNA as a sustainable luxury lifestyle material.

Rave focuses on texture and three-dimensional surfaces. Especially designed for accessories, Rave materials are full of details such as studs, crystals and flocked sequins. They juxtapose different techniques such as screen-printing, then are combined with an embossed base to create a textured effect or with layers of knitted elements to give an appearance of movement.

Characterized by Alcantara's soft feel and lightness, Nomad experiments with the use of Alcantara inserts in combination with other materials. Nomad offerings, for example, feature Alcantara that is lasered and bonded to knits or combined with corduroy.

Within the Nomad group of materials Alcantara becomes the perfect base for a flocked print, a felted finish or scalloped embellishment.

"Thanks to its combination of aesthetics, sensorial effects and functionality, Alcantara is a material chosen by designers throughout the world from fashion and accessories to consumer electronics, interior design and automotive," notes the company's Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno. "Our Fall and Winter Collection for the coming season was inspired by Italian savoir faire and contemporary luxury for which Alcantara is the ambassador."

Alcantara's 2020-21 collection was shown to designers for the first time at Milano Unica in July and at Premiere Vision in Paris in September.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in several application fields: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design and home décor, and consumer-electronics. These features, together with a serious, certified commitment to sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life, respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral," having defined, reduced and offset all CO 2 emissions derived from its activity. To mark the company path in this area, every year Alcantara publishes its own Sustainability Report, certified by BDO authority and available also on its corporate website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara's production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of the Umbria Region (Terni).

