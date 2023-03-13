Alcantara unveils its 2024 Spring/Summer Fashion Collection

MILAN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara's new Spring/Summer fashion collection for 2024 combines themes of the future and the past, blending Alcantara's heritage with a look into the future.

Titled "Ninfea", the new collection explores Alcantara's fashion archives and current design trends for new combinations of personalization, colors and patterns while embracing traditional Alcantara processes of lamination, printing and perforation.

Color-tones in the Alcantara collection are inspired by the white, violet, light blue and pink shades of water flowers. Further information is available at www.alcantara.com.

