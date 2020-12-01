Alcantara Unveils Special Capsule Collection with French Fashion Brands Lanvin en Bleu and the Lanvin Collection in Tokyo

MILAN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara recently introduced a fall/winter capsule collection in Japan in collaboration with Lanvin and its licensed Lanvin en Bleu and Lanvin Collection brands. The new fashions include 30 different looks featuring "Made in Italy" luxury material from Alcantara. Yukihiro Takahashi, a highly regarded Japanese musician, and Tomoki Sukezane, a Japanese fashion editor and stylist, played roles in the collection's runway-show introduction. More information is available at www.alcantara.com.

