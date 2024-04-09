Alcanza Clinical Research Acquires Innovation Medical Research Center

Investigator Site Network Continues to Expand Network Size and Patient Reach with Acquisition of Multi-Specialty Clinical Research Center

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, has acquired Innovation Medical Research Center (Innovation), a multi-specialty clinical research center. This deal is a key part of Alcanza's growth strategy, marking the ninth acquisition since 2021, and enabling the site network to expand its therapeutic area capabilities and diversity of study participants.

Located in Palmetto Bay, Fla., Innovation conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials in key therapeutic areas such as cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, infectious disease, internal medicine, nephrology, neurology, psychiatry, rheumatology, and women's health.

"As Alcanza continues to expand, the addition of Innovation strengthens our capabilities in a variety of high-growth therapeutic areas," said Carlos Orantes, CEO, Alcanza. "Additionally, the center's prime location enables us to reach new, diverse patient populations, aligning with our mission to make clinical research accessible to everyone."

"Joining an established site network, such as Alcanza, whose mission and values are closely aligned with ours, is vital to the continued growth and success of Innovation," said Omar Orama, Site Director.

About Alcanza Clinical Research:

Alcanza is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 20 dedicated research units and 16 additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. These facilities are strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas. www.AlcanzaClinical.com.

