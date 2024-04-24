Alcanza's Quest Research Institute Advocates Awareness and Education During Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month; Provides Updates on Recent Parkinson's Disease Research

DETROIT, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month, Quest Research Institute (Quest), a site within Alcanza Clinical Research's network located in Detroit, emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about Parkinson's disease (PD), recognizing its symptoms, and understanding the available clinical research avenues for patients.

With over two decades of experience and a broad spectrum of studies exploring investigational therapies and interventions, Quest is actively contributing to PD research. Kara Bardram, Quest's Site Director, underscores Alcanza's commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and enhancing patient care, emphasizing the significance of PD research, especially in Michigan, where over 35,000 individuals are affected by the disease. Notably, across the network, other sites are also actively engaged in conducting PD trials, reflecting a coordinated effort within Alcanza to address Parkinson's Disease comprehensively.

Recent research published in The Journal of American Medical Association's (JAMA) Network highlights progress in the PD field, such as a biomarker skin biopsy test funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). Quest has conducted numerous studies utilizing this test, aiding in the diagnosis of PD by detecting alpha synuclein, a marker for the disease in addition to other studies funded by the MJFF.

"Research like the skin biopsy test is important as it has already migrated to use in clinical practice – it helps clinicians differentiate between PD and other similar neurodegenerative disorders," said Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, Quest's Medical Director, who has been using this skin test in clinical practice for more than a year. "Without people willing to participate in studies, tests like this would not be able to be developed."

Parkinson's disease remains a progressive neurological condition that significantly impacts movement and presents challenges for patients and healthcare providers worldwide. Despite advancements in treatment options, further research is imperative to address the unmet needs in PD care.

Regarding Alcanza Clinical Research and Quest Research Institute:

Alcanza operates as a unified network of research centers committed to diminishing obstacles to clinical research involvement, particularly among marginalized patient demographics. The network encompasses 22 dedicated research centers, including Quest, and several additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. Quest focuses on Phase I-IV trials spanning diverse therapeutic fields, with a particular emphasis on Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and related movement disorders.

Contact:

Alcanza Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Alcanza Clinical Research