Alcanza Strengthens Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Kansas City Research Institute

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, announces the acquisition of Kansas City Research Institute (KCRI), a Phase II-IV clinical research site based in Kansas City, MO, with therapeutic specializations focused in gastroenterology, gastrointestinal oncology, hepatology, and a host of metabolic diseases (metabolic associated steatohepatitis [MASH], obesity, type 2 diabetes, hyperlipidemia).

"With the addition of KCRI, Alcanza is one step closer to our goal of making clinical research accessible for all, by enabling us to offer more trial participation opportunities to patients who are not traditionally represented in clinical research, especially with diseases and chronic indications that disproportionately impact those same patient populations," said Carlos Orantes, CEO of Alcanza. "KCRI's specialty in liver and metabolic diseases, coupled with a track record of enrolling diverse patient populations strengthens the geographic and therapeutic breadth of the Alcanza site network."

"More than twenty-five years ago, KCRI was born of a desire to improve the accessibility and range of patient care through the exploration of new and emerging treatments," said Dr. Brad Freilich, Founder and CEO of KCRI. "Joining Alcanza will ensure KCRI continues delivering on this commitment for the long-term future, as clinical research conduct increasingly requires sophisticated technology infrastructures, advanced operational management, and micro-targeted digital outreach. We look forward to advancing the burgeoning research pipeline while providing the Kansas City metropolitan area with access to novel treatments."

Alcanza is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 23 dedicated research units and several additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. These facilities are strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas. www.AlcanzaClinical.com.

Kansas City Research Institute conducts clinical trials yielding results that empower medical professionals and patients to make informed health care decisions by advancing medical knowledge, promoting new and promising treatments, and facilitating access to otherwise unobtainable medications. Specialties include gastroenterology, gastrointestinal oncology, hepatology and metabolic diseases, among other related disease areas. www.kcresearchinstitute.com

