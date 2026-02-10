Alchemy Pay and HTF Securities Secure Hong Kong SFC Type 4 License Upgrade for Virtual Asset Advisory Services

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider, today announced that it has successfully uplifted HTF Securities Limited's Type 4 (Advising on Securities) License to include Virtual Asset Advisory Services, in collaboration with HTF Securities Limited, a licensed corporation regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

This license upgrade follows Alchemy Pay's earlier strategic investment in HTF Securities and represents a key milestone in expanding the company's regulated capabilities in Hong Kong's fast-evolving digital asset landscape. The updated license authorizes HTF Securities (Central No.: BNO909) to provide regulated advisory services related to virtual assets to both institutional and retail clients.

The Type 4 license upgrade represents the first phase of Alchemy Pay and HTF Group's broader plan to extend their regulatory permissions to include Virtual Asset Dealing and Management Services under Types 1 and 9. This regulatory advancement follows a model successfully adopted by leading Hong Kong financial institutions such as HashKey Group, reflecting the city's growing recognition of digital assets as part of its mainstream financial ecosystem.

As part of its long-term strategy in Asia, Alchemy Pay continues to strengthen its presence in Hong Kong, a key hub connecting traditional finance and the digital economy. The addition of virtual asset advisory services under HTF Securities' license supports Alchemy Pay's broader vision of bridging fiat and crypto markets through compliant infrastructure. It also reinforces the company's roadmap for expanding its fiat-crypto payment network, supporting stablecoin development, and building the Alchemy Chain, a stablecoin-based blockchain designed to facilitate compliant global financial flows.

The SFC license enhancement adds to a growing list of regulatory achievements for Alchemy Pay worldwide, highlighting its commitment to transparency and sustainable growth. In 2025 alone, the company has secured 6 U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses and advanced its compliance footprint across Australia, South Korea, Switzerland, and Hong Kong, reflecting consistent progress in building a globally regulated payment ecosystem.

Alchemy Pay previously announced its strategic investment in HTF Securities Limited, a licensed corporation regulated by the SFC and currently holding Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses.

Founded in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout and its newly launched RWA platform, Alchemy Pay supports fiat payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The RWA platform allows global users to invest in tokenized real-world assets using local fiat currencies, lowering entry barriers and democratizing access to traditional financial instruments. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. Additionally, the NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

