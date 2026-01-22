Alchemy Pay Strengthens U.S. Regulatory Footprint with Four New Money Transmitter Licenses

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-to-crypto payment solution provider, today announced that it has recently secured four additional Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in the United States, covering Kansas, West Virginia, South Dakota, and Nebraska. These licenses further reinforce Alchemy Pay's long-term commitment to operating within robust regulatory frameworks across key U.S. jurisdictions.

The MTLs authorizes Alchemy Pay to conduct regulated money transmission activities within the state, including the exchange and transfer of fiat currencies and digital assets. This regulatory approval further strengthens Alchemy Pay's ability to provide compliant fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat payment services, reinforcing trust among users, partners, and institutions.

With the addition of these four licenses, Alchemy Pay now holds active Money Transmitter Licenses in 14 U.S. states, including Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, South Carolina, Kansas, West Virginia, South Dakota, and Nebraska. The company continues to expand its regulatory presence across the United States, with multiple additional license applications currently under review in other jurisdictions.

More broadly, the effort on securing licenses supports the continued expansion of Alchemy Pay's business offerings. It enhances the company's ability to scale core payment services while enabling new initiatives such as its Real-World Asset (RWA) platform, the world's first fiat-to-RWA access solution that allows everyday users to purchase tokenized stocks using fiat currencies and familiar payment methods. In parallel, Alchemy Pay's growing regulatory foundation supports its plans to launch its own stablecoin and advance the development of Alchemy Chain, a stablecoin-focused Layer 1 blockchain designed to power a full-stack payment ecosystem. Development of Alchemy Chain is actively underway, with a testnet launching soon.

Beyond its expanding presence in the United States, Alchemy Pay has achieved significant regulatory milestones across key global markets over the past year. These include obtaining Digital Currency Exchange Provider (DCEP) registration in Australia, Electronic Financial Business registration in Korea, admission to Switzerland's Association for Quality Assurance of Financial Services (VQF) as a recognized Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), and shared holding of a Hong Kong SFC Type 1, 4, and 9 license through strategic investment in HK-licensed firm HTF Securities Limited.

Together, these achievements demonstrate Alchemy Pay's continued progress in regulatory compliance and reaffirm its position as a trusted global payment leader, committed to building compliant infrastructure that enables seamless access between traditional finance and the digital economy.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout and its newly launched RWA platform, Alchemy Pay supports fiat payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The RWA platform allows global users to invest in tokenized real-world assets using local fiat currencies, lowering entry barriers and democratizing access to traditional financial instruments. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. Additionally, the NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

