Alchemy Pay Becomes Ramp Provider Registered under Visa's Ramp Provider Program

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-payment gateway, has achieved a significant milestone successfully registering under Visa's new Ramp Provider Program. This registration, made possible through it's previously announced partnership with Worldpay, one of the world's leading payments technology companies, marks a new chapter in Alchemy Pay's mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto global economies.

The Visa Ramp Provider Program, effective in multiple regions including APAC, CEMEA, Europe, LAC (excluding Brazil), the U.S., and Canada, provides a framework for third-party agents (TPAs) to convert fiat currencies into non-fiat currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and vice versa. This program is an important step forward in Visa's broader strategy to enhance digital currency adoption and facilitate seamless transactions across its global network.

With this new registration, Alchemy Pay solidifies its role as a key player in the fiat-crypto payments ecosystem, offering solutions to a wide range of clients, from crypto exchanges and wallets to everyday merchants looking to accept digital currencies. As a registered ramp provider, Alchemy Pay is well-positioned to support the growing demand for crypto-to-fiat conversion services, enabling a more streamlined, secure, and efficient payment experience for users worldwide.

Partnership with Worldpay and Authorization by Visa

Alchemy Pay's collaboration with Worldpay and its authorization by Visa has played a pivotal role in this achievement. In December 2023, Alchemy Pay announced its partnership with Worldpay to enhance its payment capabilities and offer access to Visa and Mastercard's payment rails via its On & Off-Ramp services. This partnership enables users to buy and sell crypto seamlessly using their credit and debit cards, further improving the customer experience.

Furthermore, Alchemy Pay has been an official service provider under Visa's Third Party Agent (TPA) Program since January 2023. As part of this recognition and authorization, Alchemy Pay has been able to offer payment-related services to Visa's clients, further reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the digital currency space and has been key to its success in completing the Ramp Provider Program registration.

Looking Ahead

"We are incredibly proud to complete registration under Visa's Ramp Provider Program," said Ailona Tsik, CMO of Alchemy Pay. "This milestone reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of crypto payment solutions and expanding access to digital currencies. Our authorization by Visa, along with our close partnership with Worldpay, will help us serve more merchants and users, enhancing the adoption of crypto payments globally."

With this new registration, Alchemy Pay is set to play an even larger role in supporting merchants, businesses, and consumers as they navigate the expanding world of digital currencies. This milestone is part of Alchemy Pay's broader compliance efforts to strengthen its position as a trusted and regulated player in the payments ecosystem. In the same month as this registration, Alchemy Pay also accelerated its compliance efforts by securing four additional Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in the United States, bringing its total to eight licenses. The company has also expanded its licensing and compliance framework across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the UK, ensuring its services meet the highest standards of regulatory oversight globally. By working closely with Visa and Worldpay, Alchemy Pay is poised to provide a smoother and more inclusive payment experience for users worldwide, further accelerating the adoption of crypto payments.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

