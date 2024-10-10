Alchemy Pay Introduces Samsung Pay Integration for its Crypto Virtual Card

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, a leading fiat-to-crypto payment gateway, has announced another new update to its Virtual Card service, now featuring integration with Samsung Pay on one of its virtual cards. Alchemy Pay's Virtual Card holders can now experience fast, secure transactions by linking their cards to Samsung Pay. Whether shopping online or in-store, spending crypto has never been easier.

Previously, Alchemy Pay enhanced its crypto card by integrating it with Google Pay. Now, with the addition of Samsung Pay, a widely trusted and popular mobile payment platform, users gain an even more efficient and secure method for spending crypto. As one of the most commonly used payment solutions globally, Samsung Pay enables seamless transactions at millions of locations, both in-store and online. Its extensive adoption across retail, e-commerce, and in-app purchases, along with its ability to handle billions in transaction volume each year, makes it a top choice for consumers.

Supported payment platforms include ChatGPT Plus, Apple Store, Midjourney, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, eBay, and many others.

How to Get Started

1. Get an Alchemy Pay Virtual Card: Visit Alchemy Pay's virtual card website and log into your account to access your card.

2. Identify Samsung Pay-Supported Cards: Check for the Samsung Pay logo on your Virtual Card listed in common use cases.

3. Add to Samsung Pay: Follow the simple steps in the Samsung Pay app to add your Alchemy Pay Virtual Card.

4. Spend Effortlessly: Use your Virtual Card through Samsung Pay for a smooth and secure crypto spending experience!

This latest development further solidifies Alchemy Pay's commitment to offering innovative financial tools for the crypto community. By incorporating Samsung Pay into its virtual card offering, Alchemy Pay expands the versatility and accessibility of crypto payments, making it easier for both experienced users and newcomers to transact in everyday scenarios.

Looking ahead, Alchemy Pay plans to broaden its reach by supporting additional major digital payment platforms and ensuring full integration with key card networks like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and more.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

SOURCE Alchemy Pay