Alchemy Pay Partners with Mantle Network to Offer Seamless On-Ramp for $MNT Token

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has partnered with Mantle Network, an innovative Ethereum Layer 2 solution known for its modular architecture and its position as the first adopter of EigenLayer's EigenDA technology, to offer seamless on-ramp support for Mantle's native token, $MNT. Through this partnership, Alchemy Pay enables users to acquire $MNT using local fiat currencies and regular fiat payment methods, now available in over 173 countries and supporting more than 50 fiat currencies.

This collaboration also includes Mantle Network listing Alchemy Pay as an official ramp provider within its ecosystem. Through the Mantle Network ecosystem portal , users can discover Alchemy Pay's services and understand how it fits into the broader network of providers within the Mantle ecosystem. Users will be redirected to the appropriate link for accessing Alchemy Pay's full on & off-ramp capabilities, enabling seamless conversions between fiat and crypto using popular payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, mobile wallets, and bank transfers.

Mantle is committed to building a powerful, sustainable financial ecosystem on-chain. Its innovative platform blends blockchain technology with institutional-grade financial tools, positioning it to unlock the future of decentralized finance. Mantle Network, mETH Protocol, and FBTC are key components that drive the ecosystem's efficiency, while the Mantle Treasury, with assets exceeding $4.3 billion, provides liquidity and ensures financial stability. The treasury actively funds development initiatives and supports key partners, fostering sustainable growth and liquidity across the ecosystem.

This partnership brings a range of benefits for Mantle's ecosystem, enabling users to seamlessly access the $MNT token and use it across various decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. Alchemy Pay's wide-reaching network across 173 countries allows for a truly global adoption of Mantle's ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities for users worldwide.

Alchemy Pay's ramp solution stands as a vital tool for easing crypto adoption and market accessibility. By facilitating the conversion between fiat and digital currencies in a smooth and familiar way, Alchemy Pay enables both crypto newcomers and experienced users to interact with digital assets without friction. Beyond Mantle Network, Alchemy Pay has also earned the trust of major players in the blockchain space, including Tether, TON, BNB Chain, Uniswap, Lido, Linea, and many more. Alchemy Pay's strong regulatory track record across countries and regions like the US, UK, Europe, and Asia further solidifies its role as a compliant and reliable bridge between the traditional financial world and blockchain technology.

About Mantle Network

An Ethereum Layer 2 - the foundation for our diverse range of products and applications - known for its modular design and as the first adopter of EigenLayer and EigenDA.

Mantle Network aims to be the "Liquidity Chain" to drive capital efficiency in the on-chain economy through modular architecture, data availability solutions, and zero-knowledge proofs.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. Additionally, the NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

