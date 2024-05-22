Alchemy Pay Partners with Metis for Seamless Fiat-Crypto On & Off-Ramp Support

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Metis, the self-sustainable Layer 2 blockchain powering the next generation of decentralized applications secured by Ethereum. In this alliance, Metis incorporates Alchemy Pay's seamless On & Off-Ramp solution into its ecosystem , offering developers a direct portal for fiat-crypto payment gateway.

As part of the partnership, Alchemy Pay also adds support for Metis's native token METIS on its on-ramp solutions, enabling users to acquire METIS using fiat currencies and local payment methods in a seamless and compliant way. This integration aims to enhance accessibility and user experience for their worldwide user base and METIS token holders through commonly used fiat payment methods.

Metis stands as the first Ethereum Layer 2 Rollup platform to decentralize its sequencer, committed to providing dApps with permissionless, frictionless and boundless experiences, which boasts decentralized governance, a secure network, scalable infrastructure, and fast transactions. Metis offers an exclusive list of products to blockchain project developers including a NFT Bridge, oracles, RPC nodes, subgraph, etc. METIS tokens facilitate transaction fees and staking for rewards, along with voting rights for Community Ecosystem Governance (CEG) and adjacent processes, like the CVP process which Alchemy Pay has already passed.

Operating in 173 countries globally, Alchemy Pay ensures widespread accessibility for crypto purchases, offering a diverse array of payment options from conventional credit cards like Visa and Mastercard to regional mobile wallets and domestic transfers. With a network of over 300 local payment channels, Alchemy Pay extends its reach to local mobile wallets, guaranteeing a seamless checkout experience. Leveraging its extensive experience in the crypto payment sector, Alchemy Pay has forged strong partnerships with major networks and platforms, including TON, Polygon, Avalanche, ICP, Neo, Arbitrum, Trust Wallet, OKX, and Bitget.

In its pursuit of broadening its service portfolio, enhancing transaction success rates, and optimizing operational efficiency, Alchemy Pay actively pursues licenses in various countries and regions including different states in the UK, the United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania, with the upcoming license acquisition in Hong Kong and Singapore, etc. Highlighting its credibility within the conventional payment sphere, both Visa and Mastercard have enlisted Alchemy Pay as an authorized third-party service provider, which reinforces its leading position within the crypto payment landscape.

About Metis

Metis is an Ethereum Layer 2 Rollup platform that offers simple and fast smart contract deployment within the network. Metis recently became the first Ethereum Layer 2 solutions to decentralize its sequencer and introduce revenue sharing while also tackling the common challenges faced on Ethereum, including transaction speed, cost, and scalability.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off Ramp solution, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout, and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. The Web3 Digital Bank offers an innovative solution, allowing Web3 enterprises to open multi-fiat accounts and facilitating instant conversion between fiat and cryptocurrencies.

ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Website Twitter LinkedIn Medium YouTube Telegram Discord

SOURCE Alchemy Pay