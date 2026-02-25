Alcom Elevates Headend Video Service with Harmonic to Drive Growth

Harmonic's XOS Advanced Media Processor Leverages AI-Powered Encoding to Deliver Exceptional Video Quality to Alcom Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Alcom, a leading telco operator in Finland, is powering its next-generation white-label headend video service with Harmonic's award-winning XOS™ Advanced Media Processor. Leveraging Harmonic's media processor, Alcom is enabling mid-size operators across Finland and Sweden to deliver broadcast and streaming services with outstanding video quality and efficiency. The XOS media processor strengthens Alcom's market position by enabling the operator to expand its service portfolio, deliver higher-value services and capture new revenue opportunities in the Nordic region.

"We chose Harmonic's XOS media processor as the foundation for our Play+ white-label IPTV architecture for its unparalleled performance and rich feature set, enabling us to deliver exceptional video quality," said Patrik Pada, TV team leader at Alcom. "The software-based playout-to-delivery solution ensures flexibility and scalability as we further expand our white-label service across the region."

By consolidating a wide range of media processing tasks such as playout, branding and premium encoding into a single appliance, the XOS media processor unlocks increased operational efficiency for Alcom. Moreover, AI-powered EyeQ™ content-aware encoding provides up to 50% bitrate savings while maintaining outstanding video quality, ensuring viewer satisfaction.

Harmonic's XOS media processor is integrated with Agile TV's Origin and Media Server. Using the Agile TV solution, Alcom can provide efficient, scalable and high-quality video services.

"Alcom is strengthening its market position in the Nordic region with vast reach and promising growth opportunities," said Koldo Unanue, CEO at Agile TV. "By combining our origin server expertise with Harmonic's renowned video quality, we're empowering Alcom to maximize revenue opportunities through its white-label video service."

"Alcom's headend service is empowering regional operators in the Nordic market to differentiate their service by delivering crystal-clear video experiences," said Tony Berthaud, senior vice president, sales, APAC and EMEA at Harmonic. "With unparalleled density and AI-driven encoding, Harmonic's XOS media processor is helping Alcom set a higher standard for video quality in the Nordic market."

More information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

