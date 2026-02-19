izzi Accelerates Strategic Fiber Broadband Expansion with Harmonic

Harmonic's cOS Virtualized Broadband Platform Is Simplifying Fiber Rollouts, Lowering Infrastructure Spend, and Delivering Exceptional Broadband Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) announced today that izzi, the largest MSO in Mexico and a subsidiary of the Televisa Group, has selected Harmonic's industry-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform as one of the solutions for its strategic fiber broadband expansion. As part of its broader technology ecosystem, Harmonic's broadband solutions will accelerate a transformative leap for izzi to deliver reliable fiber connectivity for residential and commercial customers across Mexico, setting a new benchmark for broadband experiences in the region.

"Bringing fiber to our broadband service areas is an ambitious initiative that allows our subscribers to enjoy blazing-fast internet speeds, rock-solid reliability and access to next-generation services", said Israel Madiedo, Director of Innovation and Technology at izzi. "Harmonic's innovative solutions, proven expertise, market stability and unwavering support are essential to ensuring our smooth transition to fiber. This evolution is key as we launch new service offerings and lead the broadband transformation in Mexico."

izzi is deploying Remote OLT technologies, including Harmonic's cOS virtualized broadband platform with Pearl Remote Optical Line Termination (R-OLT) modules within Oyster outdoor compact node enclosures for industry-leading power consumption and PON port density. The solution streamlines the operator's migration to fiber while minimizing hardware requirements and delivering significant power, space and cost savings.

Harmonic integrated izzi's preferred third-party ONTs in alignment with its Open ONT strategy, lowering total cost of ownership by eliminating vendor lock-in and empowering izzi with the flexibility to select the CPE devices that best address its requirements. By enabling izzi to elevate operational efficiency, leverage existing infrastructure and lower CPE costs, Harmonic is reducing the network investments typically associated with fiber rollouts.

To accelerate fiber rollouts and minimize customer service disruptions during the multi-year phased deployment, Harmonic is providing izzi with engineering services along with supply chain and field resources. Harmonic's broadband solutions are tailored to izzi's technical and operational requirements, ensuring optimal performance across the operator's network architecture and aligning seamlessly with its service goals.

"The initiative marks a significant milestone in the partnership between izzi and Harmonic, strengthening our collaboration and driving long-term value for subscribers and communities across Mexico," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO at Harmonic. "Powered by software, our market-leading broadband solutions will enable izzi to build the foundation for sustained innovation and subscriber satisfaction."

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through more than 41 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will showcase its fiber broadband innovations at Mobile World Congress, March 2-5, in the MIRO room. More information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/solutions/fiber-for-telcos

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

