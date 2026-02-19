Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results

News provided byHarmonic Inc.
Feb 19, 2026, 16:05 ET
Record quarterly Broadband bookings drove a 3.5 book-to-bill in Q4
Previously announced sale of Video business proceeding as anticipated
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
"We ended the year with extremely strong quarterly bookings across our Broadband business," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "These bookings drove a 3.5 book-to-bill for the quarter and a substantial year-over-year increase in backlog, which significantly improves our visibility for 2026. We expect this momentum, combined with Unified DOCSIS 4.0 ramps, large customer deployment plans and Rest-of-World accelerated adoption, will contribute to strong Broadband revenue growth this year. Furthermore, the Video business, presented as discontinued operations, exceeded both revenue and profitability expectations for the quarter. The planned sale of this business remains on track to close in the second quarter, which will further support our capital allocation priorities."
Financial and Business Highlights
|
Total Company Financial Results
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Q4 2025
|
FY 2025
|
Q4 2025
|
FY 2025
|
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
157.3
|
$
|
570.8
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.49)
|
(1)
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
(1)
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.47
|
Continuing Operations Financial Results - Broadband
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Q4 2025
|
FY 2025
|
Q4 2025
|
FY 2025
|
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
98.2
|
$
|
360.5
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Net income (2)
|
$
|
0.2
|
$
|
1.2
|
$
|
7.2
|
$
|
26.4
|
Adjusted EBITDA (2) (3)
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
$
|
12.1
|
$
|
47.3
- Backlog and deferred revenue of $573.8 million, an increase of 73% compared to $332.3 million last year
- Cash: $124.1 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $101.5 million last year
- Repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock for $13.3 million in Q4
Continuing Operations Business Highlights - Broadband
- Commercially deployed our cOS™ solution with 146 customers, serving 41.3 million cable modems
- Signed several multi-year contracts, demonstrating long-term commitment and revenue resiliency
- Record Rest-of-World bookings in Q4, which should drive continued revenue growth in 2026 and beyond
- Strong fiber revenue growth in Q4 with multiple customers, including iZZi in Mexico
- Current portion of backlog and deferred revenue of $307 million, an increase of 110% over last year
|
_______________
|
(1) Includes goodwill impairment on Video business of $57.5 million.
|
(2) Includes approximately $3.0 million and $9.0 million of stranded costs associated with the Video divestiture for Q4 and FY 2025, respectively.
|
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.
Discontinued Operations - Video Business
The results of the Company's Video Business are presented as held-for-sale and discontinued operations in its Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Balance Sheets for all periods presented in this press release. As previously announced, on December 8, 2025, the Company entered into a Put Option Agreement to sell its Video business to Leone Media Inc. (d/b/a MediaKind) (the "Buyer") for a purchase price of $145 million in cash (the "Disposition"). The purchase price is subject to a potential adjustment based on the amount, on the date the Disposition is consummated, of net working capital of the Video business, the cash and debt of the entities to be sold in the Disposition, as well as the amount of specified selling expenses. As such, and unless stated otherwise, all results presented in the following table reflect those of continuing operations. The Disposition, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026, is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the completion of the required consultation process with the French employee works council.
Select Financial Information from Continuing Operations
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Key Financial Results
|
Q4 2025
|
Q3 2025
|
Q4 2024
|
Q4 2025
|
Q3 2025
|
Q4 2024
|
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
98.2
|
$
|
90.5
|
$
|
171.0
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
0.2
|
$
|
(0.5)
|
$
|
38.2
|
$
|
7.2
|
$
|
7.5
|
$
|
48.0
|
Net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.41
|
Other Financial Information
|
Q4 2025
|
Q3 2025
|
Q4 2024
|
(Unaudited, in millions)
|
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1)
|
$
|
12.1
|
$
|
13.1
|
$
|
65.7
|
Bookings for the quarter
|
$
|
346.9
|
$
|
97.4
|
$
|
87.7
|
Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end
|
$
|
573.8
|
$
|
338.0
|
$
|
332.3
|
Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end
|
$
|
124.1
|
$
|
127.4
|
$
|
101.5
Explanations regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."
Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations - Broadband
|
Q1 2026 GAAP Financial Guidance
|
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
|
Low
|
High
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
100
|
$
|
105
|
Gross margin % (2)
|
53.0 %
|
54.3 %
|
Income from operations (3)
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
9
|
Tax rate
|
27.3 %
|
27.3 %
|
Net income per share
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.04
|
Shares (4)
|
111.4
|
111.4
|
2026 GAAP Financial Guidance
|
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
|
Low
|
High
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
440
|
$
|
480
|
Gross margin % (2)
|
50.5 %
|
52.5 %
|
Income from operations (3)
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
71
|
Tax rate
|
27.3 %
|
27.3 %
|
Net income per share
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.43
|
Shares (4)
|
111.7
|
111.7
|
_______________
|
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.
|
(2) Includes approximately $1.0 million and $4.0 million of estimated tariff impacts for Q1 and FY 2026, respectively.
|
(3) Includes approximately $2.0 million and $10.0 million of stranded costs associated with Video divestiture for Q1 and FY 2026, respectively.
|
(4) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $10.07 (Q4 2025 average price).
Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations - Broadband
|
Q1 2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
|
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
|
Low
|
High
|
Gross margin %
|
54.0 %
|
55.0 %
|
Gross profit (2)
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
58
|
Income from operations (3)
|
$
|
18
|
$
|
20
|
Tax rate
|
24.5 %
|
24.5 %
|
Net income per share
|
$
|
0.11
|
$
|
0.12
|
Shares (4)
|
111.4
|
111.4
|
2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
|
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
|
Low
|
High
|
Gross margin %
|
51.0 %
|
53.0 %
|
Gross profit (2)
|
$
|
224
|
$
|
254
|
Income from operations (3)
|
$
|
74
|
$
|
99
|
Tax rate
|
24.5 %
|
24.5 %
|
Net income per share
|
$
|
0.46
|
$
|
0.63
|
Shares (4)
|
111.7
|
111.7
|
_______________
|
(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
|
(2) Includes approximately $1.0 million and $4.0 million of estimated tariff impacts for Q1 and FY 2026, respectively.
|
(3) Includes approximately $2.0 million and $10.0 million of stranded costs associated with Video divestiture for Q1 and FY 2026, respectively.
|
(4) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $10.07 (Q4 2025 average price).
Conference Call Information
Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1e7644dc1c1b4189836e0b9cc656d1e3. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.
About Harmonic Inc.
Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements related to the timing of the pending sale of our Video business and anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; Broadband revenue growth from anticipated customer purchases and deployments of our Unified DOCSIS 4.0 and other solutions; and our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to, in no particular order, the following: the possibility that the pending sale of the Video business does not close due to regulatory approvals not being obtained or other closing conditions not being fulfilled; the pending transaction encounters unanticipated delays or is postponed or cancelled due to a material adverse event or change; anticipated benefits for Harmonic as a result of the pending transaction do not fully materialize; customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable or telco industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband business will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of tariffs and general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS™ product solutions; dependence on various broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.
These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of Non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The Non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.
Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:
Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.
Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.
Depreciation - Depreciation expense is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as this is a non-cash item unrelated to the ordinary course of our business and not reflective of our underlying business performance.
Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.
Asset impairment and related charges - We exclude impairment and related charges due to the nature of such expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of impairments of goodwill, fixed assets, right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements, and other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.
Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into Non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of Non-GAAP net income. It also includes a non-cash adjustment related to the method change for capitalization of research and development expenses under Section 174 of the Internal Revenue Code, which reduced our foreign-derived intangible income (FDII) tax benefits. This non-recurring adjustment has been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP financial measures, as management believes exclusion of this item provides more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating performance
|
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
|
As of December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
124,105
|
$
|
101,457
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $227 and $415 as of
|
85,935
|
143,724
|
Inventories
|
47,840
|
43,060
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
12,530
|
9,888
|
Assets held for sale
|
223,961
|
267,011
|
Total current assets
|
494,371
|
565,140
|
Property and equipment, net
|
25,648
|
25,162
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
13,687
|
12,411
|
Goodwill
|
60,900
|
60,773
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
104,043
|
113,906
|
Other non-current assets
|
19,834
|
19,114
|
Total assets
|
$
|
718,483
|
$
|
796,506
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
2,944
|
$
|
2,194
|
Accounts payable
|
23,093
|
28,318
|
Deferred revenue
|
31,519
|
14,385
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
6,433
|
5,675
|
Other current liabilities
|
48,288
|
54,745
|
Liabilities to be disposed of
|
85,671
|
86,966
|
Total current liabilities
|
197,948
|
192,283
|
Long-term debt
|
109,140
|
112,084
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
14,664
|
14,727
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
13,485
|
12,154
|
Total liabilities
|
335,237
|
331,248
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 111,186 and
|
111
|
117
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,466,177
|
2,432,733
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(2,076,406)
|
(1,953,495)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(6,636)
|
(14,097)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
383,246
|
465,258
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
718,483
|
$
|
796,506
|
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Revenue:
|
Appliance and integration
|
$
|
82,482
|
$
|
157,585
|
$
|
302,787
|
$
|
433,795
|
SaaS and service
|
15,753
|
13,443
|
57,736
|
54,405
|
Total net revenue
|
98,235
|
171,028
|
360,523
|
488,200
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Appliance and integration
|
45,790
|
75,412
|
162,129
|
221,745
|
SaaS and service
|
6,265
|
5,418
|
23,649
|
26,348
|
Total cost of revenue
|
52,055
|
80,830
|
185,778
|
248,093
|
Total gross profit
|
46,180
|
90,198
|
174,745
|
240,107
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
19,660
|
19,679
|
74,958
|
72,574
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
22,752
|
19,873
|
82,755
|
79,169
|
Asset impairment and related charges
|
—
|
610
|
1,637
|
10,889
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
—
|
465
|
1,315
|
2,741
|
Total operating expenses
|
42,412
|
40,627
|
160,665
|
165,373
|
Income from operations
|
3,768
|
49,571
|
14,080
|
74,734
|
Interest expense, net
|
(397)
|
(2,262)
|
(3,799)
|
(6,465)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(47)
|
6,478
|
(1,420)
|
3,267
|
Income before income taxes
|
3,324
|
53,787
|
8,861
|
71,536
|
Provision for income taxes
|
3,105
|
15,592
|
7,645
|
20,818
|
Income from continuing operations
|
219
|
38,195
|
1,216
|
50,718
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(55,034)
|
(75)
|
(44,526)
|
(11,501)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(54,815)
|
$
|
38,120
|
$
|
(43,310)
|
$
|
39,217
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
Basic:
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.44
|
Discontinued operations
|
(0.49)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.39)
|
(0.10)
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.49)
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
0.34
|
Diluted:
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.43
|
Discontinued operations
|
(0.49)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.39)
|
(0.10)
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.49)
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
0.33
|
Weighted average common shares:
|
Basic
|
112,089
|
116,619
|
113,660
|
115,120
|
Diluted
|
112,995
|
117,699
|
114,182
|
117,482
|
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Cash flows from Continuing and Discontinued Operations
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(43,310)
|
$
|
39,217
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
11,082
|
12,139
|
Asset impairment and related charges
|
1,637
|
12,036
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
57,521
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
31,882
|
28,073
|
Foreign currency remeasurement
|
847
|
315
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
8,476
|
(16,436)
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
|
3,270
|
10,971
|
Other
|
127
|
569
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
53,908
|
(38,241)
|
Inventories
|
(7,103)
|
8,374
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
3,302
|
3,199
|
Accounts payable
|
(5,965)
|
(3,107)
|
Deferred revenues
|
10,220
|
(2,210)
|
Other liabilities
|
(17,928)
|
7,018
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
107,966
|
61,917
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(11,080)
|
(9,186)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(11,080)
|
(9,186)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
135,000
|
115,000
|
Repayment of convertible debt
|
—
|
(115,500)
|
Payments for debt issuance costs
|
—
|
(332)
|
Proceeds from other borrowings
|
3,835
|
3,943
|
Repayment of long-term debt and other borrowings
|
(142,816)
|
(5,447)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(79,027)
|
(30,047)
|
Proceeds from common stock issued to employees
|
5,983
|
6,628
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
(4,365)
|
(7,514)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(81,390)
|
(33,269)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
7,176
|
(1,942)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
22,672
|
17,520
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
|
101,789
|
84,269
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year
|
$
|
124,461
|
$
|
101,789
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
124,105
|
$
|
101,457
|
Restricted cash included in other current assets
|
356
|
332
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated
|
$
|
124,461
|
$
|
101,789
|
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
|
Income tax payments, net
|
$
|
12,760
|
$
|
27,308
|
Interest payments, net
|
$
|
4,072
|
$
|
6,283
|
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid
|
$
|
247
|
$
|
488
|
Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:
|
Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes
|
—
|
4,578
|
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
September 26, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Geography
|
Americas
|
$
|
85,224
|
87 %
|
$
|
80,040
|
88 %
|
$
|
158,912
|
92 %
|
EMEA
|
9,781
|
10 %
|
9,717
|
10 %
|
11,832
|
7 %
|
APAC
|
3,230
|
3 %
|
735
|
2 %
|
284
|
1 %
|
Total
|
$
|
98,235
|
100 %
|
$
|
90,492
|
100 %
|
$
|
171,028
|
100 %
|
Customer
|
Top 2 customers (1)
|
$
|
58,077
|
59 %
|
$
|
58,853
|
65 %
|
$
|
140,873
|
82 %
|
Rest-of-world
|
40,158
|
41 %
|
31,639
|
35 %
|
30,155
|
18 %
|
Total
|
$
|
98,235
|
100 %
|
$
|
90,492
|
100 %
|
$
|
171,028
|
100 %
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Geography
|
Americas
|
$
|
320,570
|
89 %
|
$
|
449,346
|
92 %
|
EMEA
|
33,894
|
9 %
|
36,420
|
7 %
|
APAC
|
6,059
|
2 %
|
2,434
|
1 %
|
Total
|
$
|
360,523
|
100 %
|
$
|
488,200
|
100 %
|
Customer
|
Top 2 customers (1)
|
$
|
221,787
|
62 %
|
$
|
393,234
|
81 %
|
Rest-of-world
|
138,736
|
38 %
|
94,966
|
19 %
|
Total
|
$
|
360,523
|
100 %
|
$
|
488,200
|
100 %
|
_______________
|
(1) Based on largest subscriber footprint
|
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|
Revenue
|
Gross Profit
|
Total
|
Income from Operations
|
Total Non-operating
|
Income from Continuing
|
GAAP
|
$
|
98,235
|
$
|
46,180
|
$
|
42,412
|
$
|
3,768
|
$
|
(444)
|
$
|
219
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
218
|
(5,594)
|
5,812
|
—
|
5,812
|
Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,186
|
Total adjustments
|
—
|
218
|
(5,594)
|
5,812
|
—
|
6,998
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
98,235
|
$
|
46,398
|
$
|
36,818
|
$
|
9,580
|
$
|
(444)
|
$
|
7,217
|
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
|
47.0 %
|
43.2 %
|
3.8 %
|
(0.5) %
|
0.2 %
|
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
47.2 %
|
37.5 %
|
9.8 %
|
(0.5) %
|
7.3 %
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
GAAP
|
$
|
0.00
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.06
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
112,995
|
Three Months Ended September 26, 2025
|
Revenue
|
Gross Profit
|
Total
|
Income from Operations
|
Total Non-
|
Income (Loss)
|
GAAP
|
$
|
90,492
|
$
|
42,299
|
$
|
38,269
|
$
|
4,030
|
$
|
(561)
|
$
|
(515)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
125
|
(5,032)
|
5,157
|
—
|
5,157
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
—
|
—
|
(887)
|
887
|
—
|
887
|
Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,986
|
Total adjustments
|
—
|
125
|
(5,919)
|
6,044
|
—
|
8,030
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
90,492
|
$
|
42,424
|
$
|
32,350
|
$
|
10,074
|
$
|
(561)
|
$
|
7,515
|
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
|
46.7 %
|
42.3 %
|
4.5 %
|
(0.6) %
|
(0.6) %
|
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
46.9 %
|
35.7 %
|
11.1 %
|
(0.6) %
|
8.3 %
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
GAAP
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.07
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
GAAP
|
112,982
|
Non-GAAP
|
113,323
|
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|
Revenue
|
Gross Profit
|
Total
|
Income from Operations
|
Total Non-operating
|
Income from Continuing
|
GAAP
|
$
|
171,028
|
$
|
90,198
|
$
|
40,627
|
$
|
49,571
|
$
|
4,216
|
$
|
38,195
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
(5,868)
|
5,868
|
—
|
5,868
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
—
|
—
|
(465)
|
465
|
—
|
465
|
Asset impairment and related charges (1)
|
—
|
—
|
(610)
|
610
|
—
|
610
|
Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,839
|
Total adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
(6,943)
|
6,943
|
—
|
9,782
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
171,028
|
$
|
90,198
|
$
|
33,684
|
$
|
56,514
|
$
|
4,216
|
$
|
47,977
|
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
|
52.7 %
|
23.8 %
|
29.0 %
|
2.5 %
|
22.3 %
|
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
52.7 %
|
19.7 %
|
33.0 %
|
2.5 %
|
28.1 %
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
GAAP
|
$
|
0.32
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.41
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
117,699
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
|
Revenue
|
Gross Profit
|
Total
|
Income from Operations
|
Total Non-operating
|
Income from Continuing
|
GAAP
|
$
|
360,523
|
$
|
174,745
|
$
|
160,665
|
$
|
14,080
|
$
|
(5,219)
|
$
|
1,216
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
961
|
(20,680)
|
21,641
|
—
|
21,641
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
—
|
—
|
(1,315)
|
1,315
|
—
|
1,315
|
Asset impairment and related charges (2)
|
—
|
—
|
(1,637)
|
1,637
|
—
|
1,637
|
Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
620
|
Total adjustments
|
—
|
961
|
(23,632)
|
24,593
|
—
|
25,213
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
360,523
|
$
|
175,706
|
$
|
137,033
|
$
|
38,673
|
$
|
(5,219)
|
$
|
26,429
|
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
|
48.5 %
|
44.6 %
|
3.9 %
|
(1.4) %
|
0.3 %
|
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
48.7 %
|
38.0 %
|
10.7 %
|
(1.4) %
|
7.3 %
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
GAAP
|
$
|
0.01
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.23
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
114,182
|
_______________
|
(1) Included impairment charges of $0.2 million for right-of-use assets and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.
|
(2) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.
|
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
|
Revenue
|
Gross Profit
|
Total
|
Income from
|
Total Non-
|
Income from
|
GAAP
|
$
|
488,200
|
$
|
240,107
|
$
|
165,373
|
$
|
74,734
|
$
|
(3,198)
|
$
|
50,718
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
505
|
(18,820)
|
19,325
|
—
|
19,325
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
—
|
—
|
(2,741)
|
2,741
|
—
|
2,741
|
Asset impairment and related charges (1)
|
—
|
—
|
(10,889)
|
10,889
|
—
|
10,889
|
Non-cash interest expense related to
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
567
|
567
|
Discrete tax items and tax effect of
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,244)
|
Total adjustments
|
—
|
505
|
(32,450)
|
32,955
|
567
|
32,278
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
488,200
|
$
|
240,612
|
$
|
132,923
|
$
|
107,689
|
$
|
(2,631)
|
$
|
82,996
|
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
|
49.2 %
|
33.9 %
|
15.3 %
|
(0.7) %
|
10.4 %
|
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
49.3 %
|
27.2 %
|
22.1 %
|
(0.5) %
|
17.0 %
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
GAAP
|
$
|
0.43
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.71
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
117,482
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Income from
|
Income (Loss)
|
Net Income
|
Income from
|
Income (Loss)
|
Net Income
|
GAAP
|
$
|
219
|
$
|
(55,034)
|
$
|
(54,815)
|
$
|
38,195
|
$
|
(75)
|
$
|
38,120
|
Stock-based compensation
|
5,812
|
2,582
|
8,394
|
5,868
|
2,618
|
8,486
|
Restructuring and related
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
465
|
708
|
1,173
|
Asset impairment and related charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
610
|
—
|
610
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
—
|
57,521
|
57,521
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-recurring advisory fees
|
—
|
2,488
|
2,488
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Discrete tax items and tax effect of
|
1,186
|
1,272
|
2,458
|
2,839
|
1,204
|
4,043
|
Total adjustments
|
6,998
|
63,863
|
70,861
|
9,782
|
4,530
|
14,312
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
7,217
|
$
|
8,829
|
$
|
16,046
|
$
|
47,977
|
$
|
4,455
|
$
|
52,432
|
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
|
0.2 %
|
(93.2) %
|
(34.8) %
|
22.3 %
|
(0.1) %
|
17.2 %
|
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
7.3 %
|
14.9 %
|
10.2 %
|
28.1 %
|
8.7 %
|
23.6 %
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
GAAP
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
(0.49)
|
$
|
(0.49)
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
0.32
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.41
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.45
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
112,995
|
112,995
|
112,995
|
117,699
|
117,699
|
117,699
|
_______________
|
(1) Included impairment charges of $3.9 million for right-of-use assets, $4.3 million for leasehold improvements and $2.7 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.
|
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Income from
|
Income (Loss)
|
Net Income
|
Income from
|
Income (Loss)
|
Net Income
|
GAAP
|
$
|
1,216
|
$
|
(44,526)
|
$
|
(43,310)
|
$
|
50,718
|
$
|
(11,501)
|
$
|
39,217
|
Stock-based compensation
|
21,641
|
10,239
|
31,880
|
19,325
|
8,748
|
28,073
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
1,315
|
422
|
1,737
|
2,741
|
13,703
|
16,444
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
—
|
57,521
|
57,521
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-recurring advisory fees
|
—
|
3,315
|
3,315
|
—
|
755
|
755
|
Asset impairment and related charges
|
1,637
|
—
|
1,637
|
10,889
|
1,824
|
12,713
|
Non-cash interest expense related to
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
567
|
—
|
567
|
Discrete tax items and tax effect of
|
620
|
481
|
1,101
|
(1,244)
|
(4,492)
|
(5,736)
|
Total adjustments
|
25,213
|
71,978
|
97,191
|
32,278
|
20,538
|
52,816
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
26,429
|
$
|
27,452
|
$
|
53,881
|
$
|
82,996
|
$
|
9,037
|
$
|
92,033
|
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
|
0.3 %
|
(21.2) %
|
(7.6) %
|
10.4 %
|
(6.0) %
|
5.8 %
|
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
7.3 %
|
13.1 %
|
9.4 %
|
17.0 %
|
4.7 %
|
13.6 %
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
GAAP
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.39)
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
$
|
0.33
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.71
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.78
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
114,182
|
114,182
|
114,182
|
117,482
|
117,482
|
117,482
|
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
September 26, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
219
|
$
|
(515)
|
$
|
38,195
|
Provision for income taxes
|
3,105
|
3,984
|
15,592
|
Interest expense, net
|
397
|
1,001
|
2,262
|
Depreciation
|
2,597
|
2,565
|
2,702
|
EBITDA
|
6,318
|
7,035
|
58,751
|
Adjustments
|
Stock-based compensation
|
5,812
|
5,157
|
5,868
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
—
|
887
|
465
|
Lease-related asset impairment and other charges
|
—
|
—
|
610
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
12,130
|
$
|
13,079
|
$
|
65,694
|
Revenue
|
$
|
98,235
|
$
|
90,492
|
$
|
171,028
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations margin (GAAP)
|
0.2 %
|
(0.6) %
|
22.3 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)
|
12.3 %
|
14.5 %
|
38.4 %
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Income from continuing operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,216
|
$
|
50,718
|
Provision for income taxes
|
7,645
|
20,818
|
Interest expense, net
|
3,799
|
6,465
|
Depreciation
|
10,035
|
11,074
|
EBITDA
|
22,695
|
89,075
|
Adjustments
|
Stock-based compensation
|
21,641
|
19,325
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
1,315
|
2,741
|
Lease-related asset impairment and other charges
|
1,637
|
10,889
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
47,288
|
$
|
122,030
|
Revenue
|
$
|
360,523
|
$
|
488,200
|
Income from continuing operations margin (GAAP)
|
0.3 %
|
10.4 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)
|
13.1 %
|
25.0 %
|
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations (Unaudited)(1)
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)
|
Q1 2026 Financial Guidance
|
Revenue
|
Gross Profit
|
Total Operating
|
Income from
|
Income from
|
GAAP
|
$
|
100
|
to
|
$
|
105
|
$
|
53
|
to
|
$
|
57
|
$
|
46
|
to
|
$
|
48
|
$
|
7
|
to
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
4
|
to
|
$
|
5
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
1
|
(10)
|
11
|
11
|
Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
to
|
(2)
|
Total adjustments
|
—
|
1
|
(10)
|
11
|
8
|
to
|
9
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
100
|
to
|
$
|
105
|
$
|
54
|
to
|
$
|
58
|
$
|
36
|
to
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
18
|
to
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
12
|
to
|
$
|
14
|
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
|
53.0 %
|
to
|
54.3 %
|
46.0 %
|
to
|
45.7 %
|
7.0 %
|
to
|
8.6 %
|
4.0 %
|
to
|
4.8 %
|
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
54.0 %
|
to
|
55.0 %
|
36.0 %
|
to
|
36.2 %
|
18.0 %
|
to
|
19.3 %
|
12.0 %
|
to
|
13.0 %
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
GAAP
|
$
|
0.04
|
to
|
$
|
0.04
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.11
|
to
|
$
|
0.12
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
111.4
|
FY26 Financial Guidance
|
Revenue
|
Gross Profit
|
Total Operating
|
Income from
|
Income from
|
GAAP
|
$
|
440
|
to
|
$
|
480
|
$
|
222
|
to
|
$
|
252
|
$
|
176
|
to
|
$
|
181
|
$
|
46
|
to
|
$
|
71
|
$
|
30
|
to
|
$
|
48
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
2
|
(26)
|
28
|
28
|
Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6)
|
to
|
(5)
|
Total adjustments
|
—
|
2
|
(26)
|
28
|
22
|
to
|
23
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
440
|
to
|
$
|
480
|
$
|
224
|
to
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
150
|
to
|
$
|
155
|
$
|
74
|
to
|
$
|
99
|
$
|
52
|
to
|
$
|
71
|
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
|
50.5 %
|
to
|
52.5 %
|
40.0 %
|
to
|
37.7 %
|
10.5 %
|
to
|
14.8 %
|
6.8 %
|
to
|
10.0 %
|
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
51.0 %
|
to
|
53.0 %
|
34.1 %
|
to
|
32.3 %
|
16.8 %
|
to
|
20.6 %
|
11.7 %
|
to
|
14.7 %
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
GAAP
|
$
|
0.27
|
to
|
$
|
0.43
|
Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.46
|
to
|
$
|
0.63
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
GAAP and non-GAAP
|
111.7
|
_______________
|
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
