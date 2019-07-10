ALDI Announces Partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

BATAVIA, Ill., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI is pleased to announce a new partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization focused on funding impactful research to help fight childhood cancer.

ALDI is asking its customers to help make a difference by donating to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in stores or online. The goal is to raise more than $1 million for the Foundation, and is part of the ALDI "Pay Your Quarter Forward" initiative, supporting national and community organizations with a focus on health and wellness.

At ALDI, a quarter is used to unlock the store's grocery carts, but now those 25 cents can do so much more. Through its partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, ALDI invites shoppers to join the effort and pay their quarter forward. Today through July 14, in-store donations will be accepted at all ALDI store locations. For those who want to donate more than 25 cents, ALDI will also accept donations in increments of $1 and $5. Online donations of any amount will also be accepted at www.alexslemonade.org/aldidonate.

"At ALDI, the quarter unlocks so much more than our carts. It can also unlock little acts of kindness that can make a powerful impact," said Joan Kavanaugh, Vice President of Corporate Buying at ALDI U.S. "We're proud to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and do our part to help fight childhood cancer."

Every day, 700 children worldwide are diagnosed with cancer, and yet childhood cancer research receives less than 4% of the National Cancer Institute's annual budget. Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation was established in 2005 to continue the mission of Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who, while fighting cancer at just four years old, set up a lemonade stand to help raise money for cancer research. To date, the organization has funded 1,000 grants at 135 institutions.

"My daughter Alex was battling neuroblastoma when she asked to give the money she raised to doctors to help find cures for all children battling cancer," said Liz Scott, who serves as co-executive director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation along with her husband Jay Scott. "From raising $2,000 at her first lemonade stand to raising $1 million when she was just eight years old, our program is only successful if we have people and organizations like ALDI who are dedicated to our mission. The support of ALDI shoppers across the country will help even more families take a stance against childhood cancer."

For more information on ALDI and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit www.aldi.us/alexslemonadestand.

About ALDI U.S.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, and these products meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. Among our ALDI-exclusive products, 1 in 5 is award-winning*. For the eighth year in a row, ALDI was recognized as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers.** ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee: replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*As of 5/3/2019, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products

**According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted from 2011 to 2018 by Market Force Information®

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of four-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of eight, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada, raising more than $175 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

